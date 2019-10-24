Photo Flash: Virginia Stage Presents DETROIT '67

Turntables turn to turmoil in the heart of Detroit when a mysterious woman enters the lives of siblings Chelle and Lank. Underground basement parties are the talk of the town as the spirit of Motown breaks barriers across neighborhoods. As race riots erupt in their beloved city, tensions escalate at home. How will this family keep it together as their community falls apart?

Detroit '67 is comprised of a company of actors making their Virginia Stage Company debut. Lisa Tharps (Chelle), from New York, has guest-starred in several hit television shows, including "ER", "Sex in the City", "Jessica Jones", and "Law and Order: SVU". Bryce Michael Wood (Lank) has performed in several of the top regional theatres, including Asolo Repertory Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, and the Contemporary American Theatre Festival. Performing in her second play by Detroit '67 playwright Dominique Morisseau, Shenyse LeAnna Harris (Bunny) is a New York-based actor that recently received her Master of Fine Arts degree from Brown University. Freddie Fulton (Sly) has recently performed at Long Wharf Theatre and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Rounding out the Detroit '67 cast is Suzannah Herschkowitz (Caroline), a recent Julliard graduate.

Directing this inspired cast is nationally and internationally acclaimed director, Thomas W. Jones II. His work as a writer, director, and actor has received several Helen Hayes awards, the San Diego critic's award, and the NAACP Phoenix Award.

Detroit '67 begins on October 23 with an official opening night on October 26, and continues with performances through November 10. Tickets for each performance start as low as $25 for children under 12. Discounts are available for groups, students, and members of the military community. Ticket prices will vary throughout the run of the show, so buy early for the best seats at the best prices.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually, both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





