Photo Flash: Firehouse Theatre Presents ANIMAL CONTROL

Firehouse Theatre presents the world premiere production of Chandler Hubbard's new play, ANIMAL CONTROL.

This remount of ANIMAL CONTROL features a rewritten script and two new performers. The rewrites are part of the continuing development of the new play and are based on lessons that Hubbard learned from the original run of twelve performances in April/May, 2019. The two new performers are Stevie Rice in the role of Dan Stanley (originally played by Arik Cullen) and Margarette Joyner in the role of Patty Smith (originally played by Lucretia Marie Anderson). The recasting was required because the two performers had prior commitments that conflicted with the remount schedule.



According to Hubbard, the value of this remount is that "an artist's work is never truly done. Sharing one's 'baby' with the world is a process both heartwarming and heart-palpitating, especially when the baby is still growing and changing and learning. To be able to collaborate with so many talented people is a true honor. As a new playwright, I couldn't be happier with the journey this show has taken, and the next baby steps it is beginning to take."



ANIMAL CONTROL focuses on Kim Hawkins as she struggles in her new job as manager of Carson County Pound and tries to repair a dysfunctional office while having to also cope with the mounting fallout from a complaint about a pit bull terrorizing a dog park. This revised version WORLD PREMIERE of Chandler Hubbard's award-winning*, darkly comic, and tragically troubling play is about humans and our pets, isolation, rage, blame, and the cost of compassion.

