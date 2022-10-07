Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peter Mulvey's LAMPLIGHTER SESSIONS Return To Club Passim For 10th Year Of Music, Art And Collaboration

The Lamplighters Sessions will take place October 27-31st at Club Passim.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Peter Mulvey's LAMPLIGHTER SESSIONS Return To Club Passim For 10th Year Of Music, Art And Collaboration

The Lamplighter Sessions return to Boston with a unique multi-night, one-room festival, of improvisational music, spoken word, visual art, and theater.

Presented by veteran singer-songwriter, Peter Mulvey, the Lamplighter Sessions will take place October 27-31 at Club Passim and bring back favorites including a full performance of Tom Waits' 'Rain Dogs' and the All Hallows' Eve Costume Party.

Thursday, October 27th @ 8pm: Peter Mulvey & The Crumbling Beauties perform the classic 1985 Tom Waits album Rain Dogs in its entirety,

Friday, October 28th @ 8pm: Veteran songwriters Peter Mulvey, Abbie Gardner, and Vance Gilbert perform a sesquicentennial array of music in their stage show, 150 Years of Song.

Saturday, October 29th @ 8pm: Radi0Swan presents More Than 176 Keys & Other Mechanical Oddities, a night of experimental music incorporating keyboards, guitar, phonographs, and vocals with special guests James Rohr, Gill Aharon, Zak Trojano, Anita Suhanin, and Barry Rothman.

Sunday, October 30th @ 7pm: Celebrate the music of The Rolling Stones with Shine A Lamplight: 50 Years of Exile on Main St., a concert including David Champagne, Dennis Brennan, Hazel Royer, Pamela Means, Peter Mulvey, members of Thank God For Science, and more.

Monday, October 31st @ 8pm: The week comes to a close with tricks, treats, songs, and stories at the Annual Lamplighter All Hallows' Eve Costume Party, featuring Peter Mulvey, Maeve Gilchrist, Tim Gearan, Jenna Moynihan, Rich Hinman, and Barry Rothman.

Mulvey is an iconoclast within the singer-songwriter world. He began his career on the streets of Dublin as a busker, and from there moved on to performing in the subways and streets of Boston. It was here in Massachusetts that Mulvey received his first record deal and made the leap to full-time national and international touring. Relentless and inventive, he has made seventeen records, spanning rock and roll, folk, jazz, spoken word and Americana. The shows at Passim reflect this diversity and offer a unique experience each night.

The Lamplighters Sessions will take place October 27-31st at Club Passim. Tickets are $25 ($23 for members) and are available at www.passim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or visiting the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins.

Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138. Patrons and staff must wear masks at Passim unless actively eating or drinking. Artists may remove masks when performing and will maintain a 6-ft distance from the audience.


