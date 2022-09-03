Peninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in September

The Peninsula Community Theatre will presents The Commedia Rapunzel. The comedic fairy tale kicks off PCT's 2002-'23 Children's Theatre Season on Saturday, September 24th, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

When Gottel the Witch discovers a thief in her garden, she tricks him into exchanging his first-born daughter for the salad he took, kicking off a rollicking tale of magic and mayhem. Choked full of gags, over-the-top characterizations, and action, "The Commedia Rapunzel" is a pure delight-a zany, fast-paced comedy that will have both kids and adults laughing out loud.



Peninsula Community Theatre is delighted to kick off its 2022-'23 children's theatre season with this jewel of a show-produced by Norfolk Little Theatre, directed by John B. Gills,and slated to play at the Liverpool Theatre Festival in Liverpool, Nova Scotia in October. "Audiences will hopefully see the humor of the actors playing different characters and having quick costume changes-with some improv thrown in for good measure," says Director Gillis. "This show was chosen with a multi-national audience in mind. Kids would love it naturally."



Tickets are $7.00 each and can be bought at the box office on the day of the show or online at www.pctlive.org.

The Peninsula Community Theatre is located at 10251 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News,VA in the heart of Historic Hilton Village.