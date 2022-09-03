Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in September

Peninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in September

The production marks the start of the company's 2022/2023 season.

Central Virginia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 03, 2022  

Peninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in September

The Peninsula Community Theatre will presents The Commedia Rapunzel. The comedic fairy tale kicks off PCT's 2002-'23 Children's Theatre Season on Saturday, September 24th, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

When Gottel the Witch discovers a thief in her garden, she tricks him into exchanging his first-born daughter for the salad he took, kicking off a rollicking tale of magic and mayhem. Choked full of gags, over-the-top characterizations, and action, "The Commedia Rapunzel" is a pure delight-a zany, fast-paced comedy that will have both kids and adults laughing out loud.

Peninsula Community Theatre is delighted to kick off its 2022-'23 children's theatre season with this jewel of a show-produced by Norfolk Little Theatre, directed by John B. Gills,and slated to play at the Liverpool Theatre Festival in Liverpool, Nova Scotia in October. "Audiences will hopefully see the humor of the actors playing different characters and having quick costume changes-with some improv thrown in for good measure," says Director Gillis. "This show was chosen with a multi-national audience in mind. Kids would love it naturally."

Tickets are $7.00 each and can be bought at the box office on the day of the show or online at www.pctlive.org.

The Peninsula Community Theatre is located at 10251 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News,VA in the heart of Historic Hilton Village.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 




More Hot Stories For You


Peninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in SeptemberPeninsula Community Theatre to Present THE COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL in September
September 3, 2022

The Peninsula Community Theatre will  presents The Commedia Rapunzel. The comedic fairy tale kicks off PCT's 2002-'23 Children's Theatre Season on Saturday, September 24th, at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Thursday Night Trivia With Michael Bolton Returns To Atlas Brew Works Ivy CityThursday Night Trivia With Michael Bolton Returns To Atlas Brew Works Ivy City
September 2, 2022

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists, has announced the return of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, beginning on Thursday, September 15th at 7:00pm!
Virginia Stage Company Presents CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Beginning This MonthVirginia Stage Company Presents CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Beginning This Month
September 2, 2022

Virginia Stage Company welcomes theatre lovers of Hampton Roads and all around as it opens the curtain on it's Forty-Fourth Season with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof written by Tennessee Williams at The Historic Wells Theater (108 East Tazewell Street, Norfolk VA) to be performed September 14th - October 2nd, 2022.
Shenandoah Conservatory Invited To Perform At 2022 Biennale Musica In VeniceShenandoah Conservatory Invited To Perform At 2022 Biennale Musica In Venice
September 1, 2022

The 127-year-old La Biennale di Venezia has invited Shenandoah Conservatory to perform as part of the 2022 Biennale Musica: Out of Stage in Venice, Italy. 
City Winery Boston Announces COME TOGETHER – A NIGHT OF BEATLES MAGIC, MYSTERY, & HISTORYCity Winery Boston Announces COME TOGETHER – A NIGHT OF BEATLES MAGIC, MYSTERY, & HISTORY
August 30, 2022

Legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete has teamed up with award-winning magician John Logan to create Come Together: A Night of Beatles Magic, Mystery & History at City Winery Boston on Monday, September 12 – which was 58 years to the night The Beatles performed at the Boston Garden in 1964.