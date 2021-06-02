Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOW to Honor Juneteenth In First Live Performance Since the Beginning of the Pandemic

The evening will present audiences with the music and story behind some of the most talented African-American composers from the past and present.

Jun. 2, 2021  
On Saturday, June 19th at 7pm, New Orchestra of Washington (NOW) will present Juneteenth Celebration: Lift Every Voice! The performance will be held at the newly built, outdoor, Strathmore Patio Stage on the Trawick Terrace (10701 Rockville Pike), and will mark the first live audience performance for NOW since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evening will present audiences with the music and story behind some of the most talented African-American composers from the past and present, including works by George Walker, Jessie Montgomery, William Grant Still and Florence Price.

"We believe in the transformative power of music to bring us closer and connect us to one another, an experience only made richer by the variety of our backgrounds, '' says NOW Artistic Director, Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez. "Our society is deeply hurt by racial and economic injustice, with politics and the pandemic exacerbating this pain. We hope that our Lift Every Voice concert will provide a place for dialogue and discovery, understanding and connection."

The seating for this event will be unique, in that tickets will be sold as pods for 4 people, seated at each table (which will be spaced six feet apart). Each purchaser can fill their table with up to three other guests, or buy one table for themselves should they choose. General tables are $120 per 4 tickets while premium seating will be sold at $160 per 4 tickets.

For tickets and more information, please visit: https://neworchestraofwashington.org/concerts/2021/6/19/lift-every-voice-3


