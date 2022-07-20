Maria Muldaur Celebrates Her Journey Through Americana Roots Music At Club Passim Next Week

Legendary Blues and Americana singer Maria Muldaur will perform at Club Passim in Harvard Square July 26th. Grammy nominee Mulduar is preparing to celebrate her 80th birthday and will take the audience on a journey through her nearly 60-year career that reached super stardom in the 70s with her hit "Midnight at the Oasis." Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Maria Muldaur is best known world-wide for her 1974 mega-hit "Midnight at the Oasis," which received several Grammy nominations, and enshrined her forever in the hearts of Baby Boomers everywhere; but despite her considerable pop music success, her nearly 60-year career could best be described as a long and adventurous odyssey through the various forms of American Roots Music. During the Folk Revival of the early '60s, she began exploring and singing early Blues, Bluegrass and Appalachian "Old Timey" Music, beginning her recording career in 1963 with the Even Dozen Jug Band and shortly thereafter, joining the very popular Jim Kweskin Jug Band, touring and recording with them throughout the '60s.

In the years since "Midnight at the Oasis," Maria has toured extensively worldwide and has recorded 41 solo albums covering all kinds of American Roots Music, including Gospel, R & B, Jazz and Big Band (not to mention several award- winning children's albums). She has now settled comfortably into her favorite idiom, the Blues. Often joining forces with some of the top names in the business, Maria has recorded and produced on-average an album per year, several of which have been nominated for Grammys and other awards.

Maria Muldaur will perform live at Club Passim July 26, 2022, at 8:00 PM. Doors will open at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $50 and can be purchased at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.