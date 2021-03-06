Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Manassas Ballet Theatre Presents PETER AND THE WOLF & MORE

Act One will set the stage with original choreography by MBT’s company dancers leaving everyone with something to love. 

Mar. 6, 2021  
Manassas Ballet Theatre presents Peter and the Wolf & More, presented by InsideNova and The Rappaport Companies.

The second act of this ballet, Peter and the Wolf, was originally composed in 1936 to introduce children to the orchestral instruments, springs to life as an irresistible children's ballet. Peter and his friends from the forest embark on a day of adventure complete with spirited narration. Peter and the Wolf will surely charm and entertain patrons of all ages.

Limited seating is available for live performances on March 12 and 13 at 7:30pm and March 14 at 3:00pm. Tickets begin at $35. For tickets or information, contact MBT at Heather@manassasballet.org or 703-791-0627. Tickets will not be sold through the Hylton.

Very strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced for the safety of audience members, staff and performers. No deviations or exceptions to the protocols is permitted.

Peter and the Wolf & More will also be available via streaming at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/peterandthewolfmore. Access begins March 27 at 7:30 and continues for 30 days. Streaming tickets are $25.


