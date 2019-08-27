MAYTAG VIRGIN Opens At Barter's Smith Theatre

Barter Theatre kicks off the Fall season with "Maytag Virgin" by Audrey Cefaly, starring Nicholas and Wendy Piper and directed by Tricia Matthews. This hilarious and relatable romantic comedy is now playing at Barter's Smith Theatre.

"'Maytag Virgin' is an incredible, funny, moving, beautiful love story," says Director Tricia Matthews. "Jack moves in next door to Lizzy, two people who are restarting their lives, and they find friendship, support and eventually love as they work through what it means to begin again."

Matthews says that of the best things about working on the show is that "the electricity between Nicholas and Wendy Piper is mesmerizing. They are amazing together." Nicholas and Wendy Piper are two recognizable faces on stage here at Barter, and the cool thing about their roles in this play, is that they are actually husband and wife in real life!

Tricia Matthews encourages anyone to join us because "this is a don't miss, kind of show. It will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. My heart is opened by the beauty of this play. It is a very special piece of theatre and I am so proud to be a part of it."

To purchase tickets, visit bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991. Tickets start at just $20! Please note, this show does contain strong language.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You