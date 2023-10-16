MARVEL VS. DC TRIVIA Announced At Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, November 2

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Oct. 16, 2023

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about Marvel and DC on Thursday, November 2nd at 7:00pm!

Bring your high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, every Thursday night.

 

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and there will be food from one of the DC area's best vendors.

Here is the full theme night schedule for 2023:

 

Thursday November 2nd – Marvel vs. DC

Thursday December 7th – Holiday 

This game as always is FREE to play!

For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com



