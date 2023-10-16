MARVEL VS. DC TRIVIA Announced At Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, November 2

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.
POPULAR
The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about Marvel and DC on Thursday, November 2nd at 7:00pm!
Bring your high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, every Thursday night.
The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.
Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and there will be food from one of the DC area's best vendors.
Here is the full theme night schedule for 2023:
Thursday November 2nd – Marvel vs. DC
Thursday December 7th – Holiday
This game as always is FREE to play!
For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com
Videos
|Aladdin
Chrysler Hall (10/25-10/29)
|Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
|Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
|Elf the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (11/29-12/23)
|Hallo-Wells: A Spooktacular Double Feature
Virginia Stage Company (10/31-10/31)
|Dial M for Murder
Virginia Stage Company (1/24-2/11)
|Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
|Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers
Virginia Stage Company (5/08-5/19)
|The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
|The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
Sterling Playmakers (11/10-11/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You