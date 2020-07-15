Little Theatre of Alexandria Will Present Fall Season of Smaller Productions

Little Theatre of Alexandria will present a free fall season of four one-act and two-act shows, each with just 45 audience members, ALX Now reports.

"We are going to be producing four shows with very small casts - mostly one to two people," said Rachel Alberts, the LTA governor of public relations. "We are approaching this as a gift to our patrons. We know people are worried about getting in the theatre. We also know how much they miss it. That's why we're offering this for free."

"Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney, will premiere on September 11 and run for just over two weeks."Mixed Doubled" by LTA member Rick Lore, will run from October 2-18; followed by "Belle of Amherst" by William Luce running from November 6-22; and ending with "A Christmas Carol" from November 28-December 19.

These shows will look much different than what theatregoers are used to.

"With the cast and crew there's usually over 100 people, from designers to sound people to actors," Alberts said. "It's a huge endeavor."

Alberts said she hopes the theatre will be completely opening back up in January with 'Mamma Mia!,' but "depending on what's going on in the world we will absolutely honor all CDC and public health recommendations."

Read more on ALX Now.

