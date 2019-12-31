Little Theatre Of Norfolk Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

The story of Peter Pan has been known and loved for generations. But have you ever wondered how Peter first encountered Captain Hook and his pirates, or how he met Mrs. Darling before she grew up? Little Theatre of Norfolk's production of Peter and the Starcatcher answers those questions and takes you on an adventure into the magical world of Neverland. The play is a prequel story presented as a play with music complete with chanting pirates and singing mermaids.

Peter and the Starcatcher is like a combination of Wicked and Shrek. The script unfolds Peter's back story similar to the way Wicked develops the origins of the characters in The Wizard of Oz. It echoes the comedic styling of Shrek with adult humor over kids' heads, plus antics audiences of all ages will appreciate. "The story is just amazing. There's little Easter eggs throughout, like why Peter is named Peter, and the crocodile, Mr. Grin," said Ryan Kearns, the actor playing Peter. "It's really fun!"

Director Meg Murray has always cherished the story of Peter Pan. She explained, "The concept of growing up, yet keeping a bit of a child in you, has always driven me, and I think is what made me embrace Peter Pan as a 'spirit animal.' Peter and the Starcatcher grabbed me when I first saw it, and it's been in my head ever since."

This is Murray's first time volunteering to direct at Little Theatre of Norfolk. She is a professional costumer (cutter/draper) with Virginia Stage Company, and works part time for Norfolk Academy designing, procuring, and teaching costume construction for student shows. "I am so very happy with how things are going. I have a stellar crew onboard - pirate ship pun intended - who are making this come alive with me: Chris Hogan, Jenifer Wylie, Chris Bernhardt, and Jason Martens. I am so grateful for their honesty, help, input, and dedication. I am so proud of the cast and love watching them collaborate to make the show come together," said Murray.

Peter and the Starcatcher runs January 10 through February 2 at Little Theatre of Norfolk, located at 801 Claremont Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of Norfolk. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at ltnonline.org or by calling the box office at (757) 627-8551. Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, military and students; and $9 for youth age 17 and under. Free parking is available in the lots behind the theatre and across the street.

Little Theatre of Norfolk is a volunteer led, non-profit community theatre, continually operating since 1926.





