Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

James T. Lane's TRIPLE THREAT Will Play Zeiders American Dream Theater

The production will also be available to stream later this year.

May. 3, 2021  
James T. Lane's TRIPLE THREAT Will Play Zeiders American Dream Theater

A "Triple Threat" in show business is a performer with all the goods-a performer who sings and dances and acts. James T. Lane is that performer. Directed and Choreographed by Kenny Ingram, and Written by James T. Lane, Triple Threat will be presented by Zeiders American Dream Theater May 6 through May 9, 2021.

This theater presentation is being filmed as a teleplay and patrons attending in-person will be part of the live studio audience. The teleplay will be released for virtual viewing Summer 2021.

In Triple Threat, the play, James tells the autobiographical story of a young Philadelphian who, inspired by Michael Jackson's example of clawing out of poverty through entertainment, grows into a successful black, gay, man, in New York City-only to lose control and let his Broadway dreams collapse into skid-row nightmares. As James hits the most absurd crack-house rock bottom, he uncovers the performing magic that leads to redemption.

Triple Threat is a play that Moves and Sings-through James's blood and soul. That blood and soul is movement, from Black Broadway Jazz to Modern Dance to Show-stopping Broadway. Along the way, James embodies the figures that helped, hindered, and even ignored him on his path, simultaneously appearing in video and voiceover while commanding the entire stage. As big as it is, Triple Threat is ultimately one man sharing his story. All perspectives at once-a Triple Threat.

Arising from the grand tradition of Whoopi Goldberg, Lily Tomlin, and John Leguizamo, James T. Lane steps into the limelight as the next great storyteller of a generation. Armed with not much more than a few props and a boundless imagination, James brings this magical story of failure, growth, perseverance, and triumph to life-and ultimately, resolution.

For tickets, visit: https://thez.org/show/triplethreat/


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt (Crown Version)
Triple Threat Mug
Two Show Day Mug

Related Articles View More Central Virginia Stories
BWW Review: 4000 DAYS at Richmond Triangle Players Photo

BWW Review: 4000 DAYS at Richmond Triangle Players

AND THE VIII JOURNEYED is Streaming Now From Charlottesville Ballet Photo

AND THE VIII JOURNEYED is Streaming Now From Charlottesville Ballet

World Premiere of A SIMPLE ROMANCE to be Presented by Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach Photo

World Premiere of A SIMPLE ROMANCE to be Presented by Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

W&M Premieres Original Work DANCE OF THE ORCAS Photo

W&M Premieres Original Work DANCE OF THE ORCAS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look At WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY, Airing on PBS
  • Actors' Equity Association Applauds New York State's Adjusted COVID Restrictions
  • Ephraim Sykes Joins Season 2 of Netflix's RUSSIAN DOLL
  • DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT Adds ANASTASIA Star Christy Altomare and THE LION KING Star Syndee Winters