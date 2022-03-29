Firehouse Produces World Premiere of K. Jenkins' A SINGLE PRAYER in April
The production begins a limited run of twelve performances from Wed, April 20 thru Sun, May 8.
Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast, creative team, and performance schedule for its world premiere production of K. Jenkins' new play A SINGLE PRAYER. The production begins a limited run of twelve performances from Wed, April 20 thru Sun, May 8.
A SINGLE PRAYER was days away from its originally scheduled opening in March, 2020 but was shut down when the pandemic first struck. Most members of the original company have remained with the production, with a few exceptions.
Jenkins' beautifully lyrical play focuses on Clem's journey to solve a mystery that may be a crime, sort out her relationships with her blended family and a quixotic companion, and figure out her place in a very confusing world.
Playwright K. Jenkins attended Trinity Rep Conservatory in Providence, RI and worked with Perishable Theatre as a director and playwright (WOMEN IN A BOOK, TIS THE SEASON, ROADKILL LITERATURE, and scripts for young audiences). In the earlly '90s she founded and directed Perishable's International Women's Playwriting Festival. K. holds a BA/MA in Religious Studies (Brown), a Ph.D. in Sociology (Brandeis), and is currently Professor and Chair of the Sociology Department at William & Mary. She's published several books including Sacred Divorce: Religion, Therapeutic Culture, and Ending Life Partnerships and most recently, Walking the Way Together: How Families Connect on the Camino de Santiago.
Performers:
Laura Shelton Bassin - Mom / Clem's Mother
Matthew R. Dubroff - Dad / Clem's Father
Madison Hatfield - Clem
Fred Iacovo - Stan / Clem's Stepfather
Maggie McGurn - Juniper / Clem's Stepmother
Adam Turck - Michael
Ed Whitacre - Charlie
Production Team:
Director - Mark J. Lerman
Set Designer - Tennessee Dixon
Costume Designer - Alex Valentin
Lighting Designer - Andrew Bonniwell
Composers and Sound Designers - Mark Messing and Kate Statelman
Movement/Dance Director - Joan Gavaler
Stage Manager - Emily Vial
Performance Schedule:
Wed April 20 @ 7:30pm (preview)
Thu April 21 @ 7:30pm (preview)
Fri April 22 @ 7:30pm (preview)
Sat April 23 @ 7:30pm
Thu April 28 @ 7:30pm
Fri April 29 @ 7:30pm
Sat April 30 @ 7:30pm
Sun May 1 @ 3pm
Thu May 5 @ 7:30pm
Fri May 6 @ 7:30pm
Sat May 7 @ 7:30pm
Sun May 8 @ 3pm
$30 general admission
https://singleprayer.eventbrite.com