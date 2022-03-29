Firehouse Produces World Premiere of K. Jenkins' A SINGLE PRAYER in April

Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast, creative team, and performance schedule for its world premiere production of K. Jenkins' new play A SINGLE PRAYER. The production begins a limited run of twelve performances from Wed, April 20 thru Sun, May 8.



A SINGLE PRAYER was days away from its originally scheduled opening in March, 2020 but was shut down when the pandemic first struck. Most members of the original company have remained with the production, with a few exceptions.



Jenkins' beautifully lyrical play focuses on Clem's journey to solve a mystery that may be a crime, sort out her relationships with her blended family and a quixotic companion, and figure out her place in a very confusing world.



Playwright K. Jenkins attended Trinity Rep Conservatory in Providence, RI and worked with Perishable Theatre as a director and playwright (WOMEN IN A BOOK, TIS THE SEASON, ROADKILL LITERATURE, and scripts for young audiences). In the earlly '90s she founded and directed Perishable's International Women's Playwriting Festival. K. holds a BA/MA in Religious Studies (Brown), a Ph.D. in Sociology (Brandeis), and is currently Professor and Chair of the Sociology Department at William & Mary. She's published several books including Sacred Divorce: Religion, Therapeutic Culture, and Ending Life Partnerships and most recently, Walking the Way Together: How Families Connect on the Camino de Santiago.

Performers:

Laura Shelton Bassin - Mom / Clem's Mother

Matthew R. Dubroff - Dad / Clem's Father

Madison Hatfield - Clem

Fred Iacovo - Stan / Clem's Stepfather

Maggie McGurn - Juniper / Clem's Stepmother

Adam Turck - Michael

Ed Whitacre - Charlie

Production Team:

Director - Mark J. Lerman

Set Designer - Tennessee Dixon

Costume Designer - Alex Valentin

Lighting Designer - Andrew Bonniwell

Composers and Sound Designers - Mark Messing and Kate Statelman

Movement/Dance Director - Joan Gavaler

Stage Manager - Emily Vial

Performance Schedule:

Wed April 20 @ 7:30pm (preview)

Thu April 21 @ 7:30pm (preview)

Fri April 22 @ 7:30pm (preview)

Sat April 23 @ 7:30pm

Thu April 28 @ 7:30pm

Fri April 29 @ 7:30pm

Sat April 30 @ 7:30pm

Sun May 1 @ 3pm

Thu May 5 @ 7:30pm

Fri May 6 @ 7:30pm

Sat May 7 @ 7:30pm

Sun May 8 @ 3pm



$30 general admission

https://singleprayer.eventbrite.com



