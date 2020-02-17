Firehouse Produces World Premiere Of K. Jenkins A SINGLE PRAYER
Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast, creative team, and performance schedule for its world premiere production of K. Jenkins' new play A SINGLE PRAYER.
"Clem: This is my blended family. That's what Charlie says, he's our therapist. But blended isn't really the right word. It's more like shaken up in a ride like at the carnival where the seats are all dirty and scratched and you're not sure if it might fall apart all at once from the rusty nails and something that got put together after a couple of beers, and then taken apart again in pieces everywhere and then put back together again so that you wonder how it all ever got together in the first place."
So begins K. Jenkins beautifully lyrical play about trying to find our way in a very confusing world. You'll have to come to a performance to see how Clem and the other characters in her orbit make sense of our fractured existence.
Performers:
Laura Shelton Bassin - Mother / Clem's Mother
Fred Iacovo - Dan / Clem's Stepfather
Dean Knight - Father / Clem's Father
Maggie McGurn - Juniper / Clem's Stepmother
Allison Paige Gilman - Clem
Adam Turck - Michael
Ed Whitacre - Charlie
Production Team:
Director - Mark J. Lerman
Set Designer - Tennessee Dixon
Costume Designer - Emily Laurelle Tappan
Lighting Designer - Andrew Bonniwell
Sound Designer - Mark Messing
Movement Director - Joan Gavaler
Stage Manager - Jodi Brewer, Emily Vial
Performance Schedule:
Thu, March 19 @ 7:30pm
Fri, March 20 @ 7:30pm
Sat, March 21 @ 7:30pm (media opening)
Fri, March 27 @ 7:30pm
Sat, March 28 @ 7:30pm
Sun, March 29 @ 4pm
Fri, April 3 @ 7:30pm
Sat, April 4 @ 7:30pm
Sun, April 5 @ 4pm
Fri, April 10 @ 7:30pm
Sat, April 11 @ 7:30pm
Fri, April 17 @ 7:30pm
Sat, April 18 @ 7:30pm
https://singleprayer.bpt.me
804.355.2001
Firehouse Theatre
1609 W. Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23220
firehousetheatre.org