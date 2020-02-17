Firehouse Produces World Premiere Of K. Jenkins A SINGLE PRAYER

Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast, creative team, and performance schedule for its world premiere production of K. Jenkins' new play A SINGLE PRAYER.

"Clem: This is my blended family. That's what Charlie says, he's our therapist. But blended isn't really the right word. It's more like shaken up in a ride like at the carnival where the seats are all dirty and scratched and you're not sure if it might fall apart all at once from the rusty nails and something that got put together after a couple of beers, and then taken apart again in pieces everywhere and then put back together again so that you wonder how it all ever got together in the first place."

So begins K. Jenkins beautifully lyrical play about trying to find our way in a very confusing world. You'll have to come to a performance to see how Clem and the other characters in her orbit make sense of our fractured existence.

Performers:

Laura Shelton Bassin - Mother / Clem's Mother

Fred Iacovo - Dan / Clem's Stepfather

Dean Knight - Father / Clem's Father

Maggie McGurn - Juniper / Clem's Stepmother

Allison Paige Gilman - Clem

Adam Turck - Michael

Ed Whitacre - Charlie

Production Team:

Director - Mark J. Lerman

Set Designer - Tennessee Dixon

Costume Designer - Emily Laurelle Tappan

Lighting Designer - Andrew Bonniwell

Sound Designer - Mark Messing

Movement Director - Joan Gavaler

Stage Manager - Jodi Brewer, Emily Vial

Performance Schedule:

Thu, March 19 @ 7:30pm

Fri, March 20 @ 7:30pm

Sat, March 21 @ 7:30pm (media opening)

Fri, March 27 @ 7:30pm

Sat, March 28 @ 7:30pm

Sun, March 29 @ 4pm

Fri, April 3 @ 7:30pm

Sat, April 4 @ 7:30pm

Sun, April 5 @ 4pm

Fri, April 10 @ 7:30pm

Sat, April 11 @ 7:30pm

Fri, April 17 @ 7:30pm

Sat, April 18 @ 7:30pm





$35 general admission / $25 military/rvata / $15 students804.355.2001Firehouse Theatre1609 W. Broad StreetRichmond, VA 23220