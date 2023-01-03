Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Firehouse Opens 2023 With Malloy's GHOST QUARTET

The limited run of ten performances begins Thursday, January 19 and ends Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Firehouse Opens 2023 With Malloy's GHOST QUARTET

Firehouse Theatre has announced the performance dates and creative team for its Mid-Atlantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET -- a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey. The limited run of ten performances begins Thursday, January 19 and ends Saturday, February 4, 2023.

According to director PJ Freebourn, "GHOST QUARTET will transport you through a series of interconnected stories that explore themes of love, hope, family, and memory. These stories range from a fairy tale, to the tales of Scheherazade, to the stories of characters in a NYC subway, and the House of Usher. They're not presented in a linear fashion and so it's up to the audience to piece together the connections. Our goal is to take you on a journey that's hauntingly surreal and deeply emotional as we explore the power of empathy and the enduring bonds among us."

(pictured from l. to r. Jaylin Brown, Valerie Chinn, Céilí Galante, Marjie Southerland) The production features The Ghost Quartet of Jaylin Brown, Valerie Chinn, Céilí Galante, and Marjie Southerland, accompanied by musician Amy L. Oblinger. GHOST QUARTET is directed by PJ Freebourn, musical direction by Amy L. Oblinger; electronic arrangements, synth programming, and foley art by Niccolo Seligmann; additional arrangements by Céilí Galante; choreography by Nicole Morris-Anastasi; production design by Todd Labelle; lighting design by Andrew Bonniwell; costume design by Katherine Brand; and stage management by Grace Labelle, Emily Vial, and Talon Bleacher.

New York-based composer/playwright/performance-maker Dave Malloy has an international fan base and his shows and their songs have achieved cult status. If you follow contemporary musical theatre you've probably heard of Malloy's Broadway hit NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. If you're a musical theatre geek, OCTET. And if you follow Firehouse you may have seen or heard about our seminal 2018 hit PRELUDES that Malloy subtitled "a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff."

The New York Times critic Ben Brantley described GHOST QUARTET as "rapturous" and "happily haunted" in his review of the original production at Brooklyn's Bushwick Starr in 2014. He ended his review with the reminder that "ghost stories, more than any kind of fiction, should never be ravaged by spoilers. Let's just say that Mr. Malloy and company find new ways for guaranteeing that this exultant production's melody lingers on, in the finest tradition of phantoms that never say die."

For more information about GHOST QUARTET go to https://www.firehousetheatre.org/ghost-quartet.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Virginia Childrens Theatre to Present Winter Academy Classes Photo
Virginia Children's Theatre to Present Winter Academy Classes
Virginia Children’s Theatre is inviting all aspiring actors as well as students looking for fun to join the VCT Winter Academy. Winter Academy Classes will kick off in January 2023.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Little Theat Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The Spire Center For Performing Arts Announces Shows Including Acoustic Alchemy, George Wi Photo
The Spire Center For Performing Arts Announces Shows Including Acoustic Alchemy, George Winston And More
Smooth Jazz greats Acoustic Alchemy will perform on Friday, March 17th  at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA and Pianist George Winston will perform Wednesday April 12th. 
Virginia Premiere Of Jez Butterworths THE RIVER To Open At Live Arts in January Photo
Virginia Premiere Of Jez Butterworth's THE RIVER To Open At Live Arts in January
Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season is leaping into the new year with the Virginia premiere of Jez Butterworth's hauntingly lyrical THE RIVER, directed by Robert Chapel.

More Hot Stories For You


Virginia Children's Theatre to Present Winter Academy ClassesVirginia Children's Theatre to Present Winter Academy Classes
December 29, 2022

Virginia Children’s Theatre is inviting all aspiring actors as well as students looking for fun to join the VCT Winter Academy. Winter Academy Classes will kick off in January 2023.
The Spire Center For Performing Arts Announces Shows Including Acoustic Alchemy, George Winston And MoreThe Spire Center For Performing Arts Announces Shows Including Acoustic Alchemy, George Winston And More
December 21, 2022

Smooth Jazz greats Acoustic Alchemy will perform on Friday, March 17th  at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA and Pianist George Winston will perform Wednesday April 12th. 
Virginia Premiere Of Jez Butterworth's THE RIVER To Open At Live Arts in JanuaryVirginia Premiere Of Jez Butterworth's THE RIVER To Open At Live Arts in January
December 21, 2022

Live Arts Theater's 2022/23 Transformations Season is leaping into the new year with the Virginia premiere of Jez Butterworth's hauntingly lyrical THE RIVER, directed by Robert Chapel.
Creative Cauldron Announces Annual PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Festival Line-upCreative Cauldron Announces Annual PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Festival Line-up
December 20, 2022

Creative Cauldron's popular annual “Passport to the World of Music Festival” featuring some of the most talented and diverse musicians in the Metro D.C. area and beyond will launch on January 6th and runs through February 4, 2023. 
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING With a Digital TwistLittle Theatre of Virginia Beach to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING With a Digital Twist
December 20, 2022

Young romance, gossip, rumors and a classic case of getting messages crossed are at the foundation of William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy Much Ado About Nothing, playing at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach January 13 - February 5th.
share