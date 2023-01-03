Firehouse Opens 2023 With Malloy's GHOST QUARTET

Firehouse Theatre has announced the performance dates and creative team for its Mid-Atlantic premiere of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET -- a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey. The limited run of ten performances begins Thursday, January 19 and ends Saturday, February 4, 2023.



According to director PJ Freebourn, "GHOST QUARTET will transport you through a series of interconnected stories that explore themes of love, hope, family, and memory. These stories range from a fairy tale, to the tales of Scheherazade, to the stories of characters in a NYC subway, and the House of Usher. They're not presented in a linear fashion and so it's up to the audience to piece together the connections. Our goal is to take you on a journey that's hauntingly surreal and deeply emotional as we explore the power of empathy and the enduring bonds among us."

(pictured from l. to r. Jaylin Brown, Valerie Chinn, Céilí Galante, Marjie Southerland) The production features The Ghost Quartet of Jaylin Brown, Valerie Chinn, Céilí Galante, and Marjie Southerland, accompanied by musician Amy L. Oblinger. GHOST QUARTET is directed by PJ Freebourn, musical direction by Amy L. Oblinger; electronic arrangements, synth programming, and foley art by Niccolo Seligmann; additional arrangements by Céilí Galante; choreography by Nicole Morris-Anastasi; production design by Todd Labelle; lighting design by Andrew Bonniwell; costume design by Katherine Brand; and stage management by Grace Labelle, Emily Vial, and Talon Bleacher.



New York-based composer/playwright/performance-maker Dave Malloy has an international fan base and his shows and their songs have achieved cult status. If you follow contemporary musical theatre you've probably heard of Malloy's Broadway hit NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. If you're a musical theatre geek, OCTET. And if you follow Firehouse you may have seen or heard about our seminal 2018 hit PRELUDES that Malloy subtitled "a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff."



The New York Times critic Ben Brantley described GHOST QUARTET as "rapturous" and "happily haunted" in his review of the original production at Brooklyn's Bushwick Starr in 2014. He ended his review with the reminder that "ghost stories, more than any kind of fiction, should never be ravaged by spoilers. Let's just say that Mr. Malloy and company find new ways for guaranteeing that this exultant production's melody lingers on, in the finest tradition of phantoms that never say die."



For more information about GHOST QUARTET go to https://www.firehousetheatre.org/ghost-quartet.