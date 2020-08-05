EmiSunshine and the Rain to Bring FAMILY WARS to Northern Virginia

The East Tennessee-based singer/songwriter is set to perform at B Chord Brewing Company in Round Hill.

EmiSunshine is 16 years old, but she has attracted national attention since the age of 9. Rolling Stone once named her among "10 new country artists you need to know."

Now, the East Tennessee-based singer/songwriter is set to perform at B Chord Brewing Company in Round Hill, Virginia on Friday, August 14, along with her band, The Rain.

The show was originally scheduled to take place at The Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville but was moved to B Chord Brewing, an outdoor venue, for social distancing reasons. It will be one of EmiSunshine's first in-person concerts since the coronavirus pandemic began forcing the cancellations of concerts nationwide last March.

"I'm really looking forward to this, after being off the road for almost four months," she said. "There's nothing I love more than performing."

Known for her powerful voice, insightful lyrics and masterful ukulele-playing, EmiSunshine has been compared by some critics to a young Dolly Parton. She has appeared on "Today," NBC's "Little Big Shots," "Song of the Mountains," the Grand Ole Opry and elsewhere. In 2018, she was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary "The King," along with Alec Baldwin, Ashton Kutcher, James Carville and other stars, for which she wrote and performed two original songs ("Danny Ray" and "Johnny June and Jesus") while riding in the backseat of Elvis' 1963 Rolls Royce.

Like many other artists, Emi has kept in touch with her fans by doing weekly livestream concerts from her home in Madisonville, Tennessee. She has also been writing songs and recording in her home studio, including a collaboration with a most unlikely partner, legendary funk musician Bootsy Collins, on the song "Stars."

"Before everything shut down, Bootsy invited me to write and record a song with him," Emi said. "We were going to record in his studio, but because of the pandemic we ended up working remotely. I recorded my part at home and sent him the tracks."

Proceeds from streams and downloads of "Stars" benefit MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. Fans are also encouraged to make donations as part of the Bootsy Collins "Stars" MusiCares Challenge.

Meanwhile, Emi's most recent album, "Family Wars," which was produced by 4-time Grammy-winner Tony Brown in Nashville, has received excellent reviews for its songs about abusive relationships, mass violence, political corruption and freedom in America.

"The album is about working through different types of conflicts," Emi said. "I'm just voicing my opinion about what I see going on in the world, looking at problems and trying to make something beautiful out of them."

EmiSunshine's music is available at www.TheEmiSunshine.com and wherever music is sold.

EmiSunshine and The Rain will perform at B Chord Brewing Company 34266 Williams Gap Road, Round Hill, Virginia 20141 on Friday, August 14, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at BarnsOfRoseHill.org/Upcoming-events or by calling 540-955-2004. Children under 12 are admitted free of charge if accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by Thomas Cammack of Sheridan-McMahon, Ltd. Realtors.

