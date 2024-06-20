Embracing Arlington Arts Releases “Behind The Curtain” Education Podcast Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The non-profit organization Embracing Arlington Arts will release its fifth Podcast Education Series - this one featuring and highlighting the work of those theatrical professionals who work behind the scenes and are integral to a successful production.

"Our aim with this education series was to celebrate the work of those behind the curtain and includes interviews with a Costume Designer, Technical Theater/Props Manager, Lighting Designer, Scenic Designer and Sound Designer," stated Janet Kopenhaver, the organization's president. "And as the interviewee, I learned so much about their talents and responsibilities," she added.

The "Behind the Curtain" series features the following talents:

- Casey Watkins, Costume Designer who shared insight into what is involved with costumes and wardrobes in a theatrical production, what she is responsible for, what is her process for designing costumes (including period pieces) and some interesting tricks about costume designs that directly influences an audience member's feelings towards the characters.

- Sylvia J. Pierce, Technical Theater/Props Manager who enlightens us about what exactly a technical theater professional is responsible for (with particular insight into props), how she got into the industry, what dramatic changes she has seen in the technical field over the last 46 years and some very entertaining stories about her experiences working with CNN, Eurovision and SNL.

- CJ Barnwell, Lighting/Visual Media Designer who gave us the inside scoop on lighting and visual media design. Find out how he ended up in this field, his process for designing, some challenges he has faced over the years, how the profession has evolved and why the relatively new visual media component has become so important.

- Julie K. Ross, Scenic Designer enlightens us about her role in productions, how the profession has changed over the years, where projections fit in (set design or lighting design?), and her process for designing a set.

- Bailey Gafeney, Sound Designer chatted with us about her responsibilities as a Sound Designer, tricks and insight into "underscoring" a production, what is her process for designing sound, some of her more challenging projects, and positive changes she has seen for women in the industry.

"What made these interviews even more interesting was the fact that all five professionals worked on the same production ("Thurgood" at NC Stage Company) and were able to fit all the behind-the-scenes pieces together for us from start to finish," Kopenhaver commented. Embracing Arlington Arts wants to thank NC Stage Company in Asheville for providing access to all these theater staffers to make this Education Series possible.

Embracing Arlington Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance the vibrancy and health of arts and culture.

