Do The Time Warp Again At RTP's ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Richmond Triangle Players celebrates the greatest cult musical of all time with its production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, in a strictly limited run, opening Friday October 18, 2019, at 8 pm, following one low-priced preview on Thursday, October 17 at 8 pm. The production will run just eleven performances, through October 26.

With music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show salutes the science fiction and horror "B movies" of the Golden Age of film. A newly engaged couple gets caught in a storm and winds up (by accident?) at the home of a mad scientist, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, who is throwing a party to unveil his new creation, a sort of Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, physically perfect muscle man named Rocky Horror, complete "with blond hair and a tan".

The musical opened in 1973 in London and played for over seven years, winning critical and audience acclaim in the process. It is probably best-known for its film version, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which premiered in 1975 and became a midnight-show cult classic for multiple generations of movie-goers all over the globe. The Rocky Horror Show is also widely hailed to have been an influence on the countercultural and sexual liberation movements that followed on from the 1960s. It was one of the first musicals to depict fluid-sexuality during a time of division between generations and an old-world lack of sexual difference acceptance. At the time of its release, it pushed boundaries and has become a cultural icon which promotes empowerment of self-creation and all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Playing the central role of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter is Jim Morgan, who is reprising the role he played in a production at Barksdale Theatre (now part of Virginia Rep). Newlyweds Brad and Janet are played by Luke Newsome and Madeleine Witmer, with Frank's attendants Riff Raff, Columbia and Magenta played by Levi Meerovich, Anne Michelle Forbes and Kaitlyn Tate. Frank's creation, Rocky Horror, is played by Adam Turck, the mysterious Eddie (as well as Brad and Janet's mentor Dr. Scott) by Carlen Kernish, and Jeffrey Cole as the Narrator who holds the evening together. The Phantoms and Transylvanians are played by Jet Davidson, Michaela Nicole, Havy Nguyen, and Achille Wangam.

RTP's production is directed by Michael Hawke, who has a long history with the musical, having played the title role in several national tours and regional productions. Music direction is by Kim Fox and choreography is by Kate Belleman. Scenic Design is by Frank Foster, Costume Design by Sheila Russ, Lighting Design by Andrew Bonniwell, and Sound Design by Joey Luck.

All performances will take place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets ($35 for Wednesday and Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees; $40 for Friday and Saturday evening, both early and late shows; $20 for the preview) can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, on RTP's facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Discounts are available for groups, and student tickets are always just $10.

RTP's Robert B. Moss Theatre is a 4000-square foot performing arts facility accommodating flexible seating arrangements just over 90 patrons. The building features fully ADA-compliant access and comfortable restrooms, as well as a generous bar, and catering capability, and is also available for cabaret performances and private events.

Photo: The cast of Richmond Triangle Players production of the musical The Rocky Horror Show includes (l to r) Carlen Kernish, Anne Michelle Forbes, Achille Wangam, Luke Newsome, Madeleine Witmer, Jim Morgan, Adam Turck, Michaela Nicole, Kaitlyn Tate, Levi Meerovich, Havy Nguyen and Jeffrey Cole. The production runs Oct 17-26 at Richmond Triangle Players' Robert B. Moss Theatre. Photo by John MacLellan





