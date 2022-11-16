Dance Institute of Washington Celebrates THE SPIRIT OF KWANZAA This December
A holiday celebration that uses the expression of dance to lift up the struggles and creativity of the Black experience.
Dance Institute of Washington (DIW), the leading minority-led pre-professional dance equity organization in the nation's capital, has announced their upcoming annual holiday celebration, The Spirit of Kwanzaa. The event will be held on December 16 and 17 at 7pm at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium (2455 6th Street, NW).
The Spirit of Kwanzaa is a winter holiday celebration that draws on the agricultural ceremonies of Africa. The Dance Institute of Washington has adapted the principles of Kwanzaa to portray the struggles and creativity within the Black experience. The production celebrates the holiday's principles through dance, music, and spoken word performances. This year's theme for the performance is "Celebrating Life and Harmony."
The 2022 Spirit of Kwanzaa cast will be made up of local dancers from the DMV dance community. This year's performance will also feature two renown guest choreographers, Earl Mosley and Katherine Smith.
"The Spirit of Kwanzaa is always such an amazing event for DIW," says Executive Director Kahina Hanyes. "It's a perfect opportunity to bring the community together while celebrating everything enduring and beautiful about Black culture and creativity."
Adding to this year's celebration is the fact that Dance Institute of Washington (DIW) was recently awarded $1 million dollars through funding in House Appropriation Bills secured by Congresswoman Elenor Holmes Norton (D-DC). The organization supports students from underserved communities, balancing artistic excellence at the highest level with life-building skills focused on empowerment, academic discipline, emotional support and nutritional guidance. The funding is part of $21 million Norton secured for Community Project Funding for worthy organizations in Washington, DC.
Early bird tickets to The Spirit of Kwanzaa are available through November at $25 and $30 thereafter. Tickets can be purchased at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209915®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdanceinstituteofwashington.org%2Fthespiritofkwanzaa%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 16, 2022
Dance Institute of Washington (DIW), the leading minority-led pre-professional dance equity organization in the nation's capital, has announced their upcoming annual holiday celebration, The Spirit of Kwanzaa. The event will be held on December 16 and 17 at 7pm at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium (2455 6th Street, NW).
ArtsFairfax Artist Residency Program Offers Free Arts Learning Experiences Throughout Fairfax County
November 15, 2022
ArtsFairfax is expanding the Artist Residency Program to new locations throughout Fairfax County. Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the ArtsFairfax Artist Residency Program will embed professional performing and visual artists at a Fairfax County park, library, school, community center, and an affordable housing community to bring interactive arts opportunities to neighborhoods underserved in the arts.
Generic Theater to Present Regional Premiere Of THE EFFECT This Month
November 14, 2022
Generic Theater will continue its 42nd season with The Effect, an award-winning drama written by Lucy Prebble. Trey DelPo directs this regional premiere, running weekends November 18th through December 4th at Generic Theater, Norfolk, Virginia's literal underground theater located in the basement of Chrysler Hall.
France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan to Perform at The Southern Cafe & Music Hall This Month
November 11, 2022
French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan will perform at The Southern Cafe & Music Hall in Charlottesville Virginia on Friday evening, November 11th - for one of his final performances in the USA this year.
ArtsFairfax Announces 2022-24 Fairfax Poet Laureate Danielle Badra
November 7, 2022
ArtsFairfax invites the community to celebrate Danielle Badra as the 2022-2024 Fairfax Poet Laureate. Representing Fairfax County and serving as a poetry ambassador, Ms. Badra accepts the County's esteemed honor and plans to extend her love of poetry through literary engagement activities in Fairfax County Parks.