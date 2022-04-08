DRAGAPELLA Tour Comes to the Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Their masks are off, their makeup is fresh, and their voices are ready to twist your favorite tunes into the hilarious musical revue, "DRAGAPELLA." It's the Off-Broadway show starring The Kinsey Sicks and it's coming to Hampton Roads for one night only at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach on April 15. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk.

Drag queens The Kinsey Sicks are celebrating more than 25 years as "America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet" in their tour this year. It all started in 1993 when they went to a Bette Midler concert in San Francisco dressed as the Andrews Sisters. A promoter there approached them to hire them for an upcoming event. "We don't sing," they said and declined, but it got them talking and they soon realized they actually all had musical backgrounds. By 1994, they were singing and harmonizing as The Kinsey Sicks. Their unique performances have taken them on U.S. and international tours. The group has recorded 10 albums, three concert DVDs, and two feature films.

The "DRAGAPELLA" show debuted in 2001 at Studio 54 in New York City. It received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Best Lyrics and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Best Musical. The show has been refreshed over the years, including a run in Las Vegas in 2006. Their performance for Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is a mix of fan favorites from over the years mixed with new songs.

Angel, Trixie, Winnie, and Trampolina take over Little Theatre of Virginia Beach on Friday, April 15 at 8:00 pm. "DRAGAPELLA" is a part of the theatre's Spotlight Series. Spotlight special event tickets are $35 and season passes are not accepted. Tickets may be purchased online at ltvb.com or by leaving a voicemail with the box office at 757-428-9233. A sell-out is expected. There will be a wait list at the door.

Before purchasing tickets, LTVB asks patrons to please review all COVID-19 safety protocols at ltvb.com/covid-19-update. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance administered by a medical professional (pharmacist, physician, etc.) and masks are required.