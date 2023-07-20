DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Virginia Stage Company in 2024

  This production will run at the Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk from January 24 - February 11, 2024.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Virginia Stage Company in 2024

Virginia Stage Company will present Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott next year.  This production will run at the Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk from January 24 - February 11, 2024 as part of the 45th Season.

Step into a world of deception, suspense, and betrayal as a retired tennis player plots to murder his unfaithful, wealthy wife…until his plan takes an unexpected turn. Whether you're a devoted fan of Alfred Hitchcock's renowned film adaptation or experiencing this thrilling masterpiece for the first time, Dial M For Murder is guaranteed to keep audiences guessing, gasping, and smiling until the final curtain call. With his deft hand for timing and humor, mystery and comedy, director Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps, The Hound of the Baskervilles) returns to surprise and delight VSC audiences.

 As the plot unfolds, audiences will be enthralled by the twists and turns that challenge their perceptions of loyalty, love and the human capacity for manipulation.

This theatrical gem has enthralled audiences for decades, from its successful stage runs to its iconic film adaptation by Alfred Hitchcock.  Virginia Stage Company's production aims to honor this legacy while infusing it with fresh energy and a modern sensibility that will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Virginia Stage Company and its dedicated staff and artists are thrilled to announce their sparkling sapphire 45th season as Hampton Roads' leading professional producing theatre company.  The season will begin in early October as the historic Wells Theatre will undergo some major renovations over the summer, including seat refurbishment and a new state-of-the-art sound system.

SEASON MEMBERSHIPS & TICKETS

Season subscriptions are currently available for purchase and run from $110 - $390. Note that A Merry Christmas Carol is an add-on performance and as such is not included in the membership package price. Tickets to an add-on performance are $50.00 per ticket per show, with children tickets (ages 17 and under) available to A Merry Christmas Carol at $25.00 per ticket.

Subscription packages can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234 Monday through Friday from 10am - 3pm or visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2254293®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vastage.org%2Fseason45?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Single tickets will go on sale on August 14th starting at 10:00am (ET).

 


