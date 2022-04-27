DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON, and More Set For Broadway in Richmond's 2022-23 Season

The 2022/2023 Broadway in Richmond season begins with the Richmond premiere of Best Musical winner DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Just in time for the holidays, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL makes its area debut with one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time. You can't stop the beat when Broadway smash HAIRSPRAY takes the stage in the new year with an all-new touring production.

In April, don't miss the return of mega-hit musical HAMILTON, back by popular demand - subscribers are the only ones guaranteed seats to this blockbuster event! The season concludes with enchanting Best Musical winner HADESTOWN, a modern take on two mythic tales, followed by the electrifying AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of the Temptations. It's a record-breaking season you won't want to miss!

Fan favorites THE BOOK OF MORMON and LES MISÉRABLES will return in the 2022/2023 season! Subscribers will have first access to tickets when they become available at a later date - plus, subscribers will have first access to previously-announced WICKED when it returns to Richmond in fall 2022. Renew now, and receive first access later!

Learn more at https://broadwayinrichmond.com/subscribe/.