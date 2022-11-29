Creative Cauldron Shakes Off The Holiday Blues With A Cabaret Series

Creative Cauldron's 2022-23 Season continues with a holiday cabaret series, produced by Matt Conner and featuring some veterans of past Cauldron performances and cabarets, and some talented newcomers.

This series encompasses varied holiday themes, like comedy and the angst of December birthdays. The Holiday Cabaret Series is sponsored by Art and Frame of Falls Church. The series runs Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from December 12 through 21st.

Cabaret Series producer and curator Matt Conner says "Familiar Creative Cauldron voices will once again keep our Holiday Cabaret Season merry and bright. Each evening will be a different musical journey through the most wonderful time of the year."

Alan Naylor, Monday December 12, 7:30 PM: "It's My Party, and I'll Sing if I Want Too!"

"It's tough to be a December baby, and even more so when a bunch of your family is as well. So this year I'm going to be celebrating with my favorite holiday and non-holiday tunes. And since I also like to make those in my life feel appreciated on my special day... probably some requests as well!" Cauldron Audiences know Alan Naylor from his Helen Hayes Award Winning performance in Jacques Brel is Alive and Well, The Wizard of Oz, and his summer concerts.

Abby Middleton, Tuesday December 13, 7:30 PM: "Haul Out the Holly!"

"It's the Holiday Season!' Again? Already?? Well, let's "haul out the holly" and do our best to get in the holiday spirit as the late and great Angela Lansbury said," says Abby, who is delighted to return to Creative Cauldron this holiday season to share some famous holiday tunes as well as some refreshing, holiday-adjacent music from the musical theatre canon. Abby is joined by NYC based director, music-director, pianist, coach and teacher Kyle Branzel on piano. The pair is sure to share some stunning musicality and some cathartic laughs along the way!"

Ricky Drummond and Rebecca Ballinger, Wednesday, December 14, 7:30 PM: "Holiday Frivolities!"

Come enjoy the "frivolities" of the holidays with Becca and Ricky! Inspired by their love of music and comedy, this evening will feature holiday favorites, parodies, and some original holiday tunes. There may even be a sketch or two!

Stephen Carter-Hicks, Monday, December 19th, 7:30 PM: "Christmas My Way"

After three SOLD OUT holiday cabarets, Stephen Carter-Hicks is back at the Cauldron to share some of his favorite songs. Joined as always by musical director Howard Breitbart, as well as Jeanie Broderick on drums and Virgil Knight on bass AND some surprise special guests...this is sure to be another heartwarming unforgettable evening!

Brooke Bloomquist, Tuesday, December 20th, 7:30 PM: "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

Whether it's drinking hot chocolate, cozying up by the fire or spending time with the ones you love there are so many things that make the holiday season such a joyous time. One of the ways we hold on to these memories is through the music that surrounds us. Join Brooke Bloomquist, recently seen at the Cauldron as Katrina in Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Cinderella in Into the Woods, as she shares the songs that warm her heart during this time of year.

Sally Imbriano, Wednesday, December 21st, 7:30 PM "Songs for Winter's Night."

Join Sally Imbriano for an intimate night as she creates a soundscape of the season. Sally will bring us through the Winter solstice with songs of hope, honesty, and holiday spirit. She is accompanied by exceptional talents: Lucia LaNave (keys/voice), Dakota Kaylor (percussion), and Andrew Nixon (violin/acoustic guitar).You've seen Sally in Always...Patsy Cline, Disenchanted and in her numerous original cabarets at Creative Cauldron!