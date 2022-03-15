Creative Cauldron Presents THE ADVENTURES OF MR. TOAD  

The 2021-22 Season "Reignite, Reimagine!" Continues at Creative Cauldron with The Adventures of Mr. Toad, a rollicking musical comedy adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's The Wind In the Willows, written by Ellen Selby and PJ Audenzia and directed by Laura Connors Hull. The show features musical numbers by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith.

The show is presented by Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater Ensemble, an educational theater company comprised of 25 elementary and middle school aged students, and one professional actor. The Adventures of Mr. Toad runs from March 18 - April 3, 2022 Press night is Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 PM.

The Adventures of Mr. Toad is a story grounded by the friendships between Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger. For more than a hundred years, these endearing characters from The Wind in the Willows, have enchanted readers around the world with their bucolic life on the riverbank, and its frequent interruption by mad cap adventures in the Wild Wood, and at Toad Hall, a sumptuous manor that demonstrates Toad's tendency toward extravagance. Part English country side, part carnival ride, Creative Cauldron's adaptation is aimed at audiences of all ages.

Director Laura Connors Hull is the Founder and Producing Artistic Directer of Creative Cauldron. Musical direction and original songs are provided by Matt Conner, a Helen Hayes Award Winner with credits at Signature Theater, Synetic, and more. Margie Jervis, Cauldron's Scenic and costume designer, incorporates her sculpture and puppetry background in the elements of this piece. James Morrison returns to provide lighting design, Nicholas Goodman stage manages and sound designs, and the entire project is a collaborative piece along with the 25 students in the ensemble and lead actor E. Augustus Knapp.

The Learning Theater Youth Ensemble includes: Ben Graham as Toad, Emma Howell as Mole, Emerson Thiebert as Ratty, and Audrey Burke as Badger. Their older counterparts are played by Gus Knapp (Old Toad), Elaina Rosenberger (Old Mole), Lorien Jackson (Old Rat), and Valentina Thomas (Old Badger). The remaining parts including numerous otters, rabbits, ducks, fishes, and weasels are played by: Diana Alison, Ava Bitici, Madeleine Corley, Clare Corley, Ridley Epstein, Henry Gill, Alec Goldenberg, Margaret Kruckenberg, Amalya Monroe, Nora O'Sullivan, Carmen Ortiz, Matilda Phillips, Emre Silva, Sophie Silva, Madeline Varho, and Ella Yazdani.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948. Masks are required for all patrons at all times, and proof of vaccination OR a negative CDC approved COVID test is required for all patrons over 5 years of age.