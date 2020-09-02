Creative Cauldron Presents Fall Classes for All Ages

Creative Cauldron launches new classes in theater, visual art, music, dance and more!

Creative Cauldron launches new classes for ages 4-104 in theater, visual art, music, dance, podcasting, and more, all virtual with the possibility for some hybrid outdoor/distanced fun and games. Along with some of our most popular programs, like the Learning Theater, they're adding: pre-professional auditions and fringe workshops for teens who are serious about pursuing the arts, professional dance workshops specifically for actors, and fun classes for adults designed to reconnect with their artistic passions and the community.

Parents rave that Creative Cauldron's classes are "set it and forget it human entertainment," and "engaging fun" and one seven year old even said "this is the biggest I have smiled since...maybe ever!" Scholarships are available to all who need them in these uncertain times. Classes range from $100 for 4 sessions to $180 for eight week sessions on up.

In addition to these classes, Creative Cauldron's Learning Theater catalogue and original summer camp videos, made by kids and for kids, are available to watch for free on our YouTube channel. Also on YouTube is the virtual Summer Concert series, which can be unlocked by making a donation to help keep the organization alive. Outdoor concerts are still going, and wrap up at the end of September.

SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

SATURDAYS (Sept 12 - Oct 31)

YOUTH CLASSES

Learning Theater Ensemble 8- 14 yr olds, (by invitation or audition) 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Learning Theater Studio Jr. 6 - 8 yr olds, 12:15 pm -1:00 pm

MONDAYS (Sept 14 - Nov 2)

YOUTH CLASSES

Learning Theater Little Tykes 4-5 yr olds, 3:00 pm -3:45 pm

Cartooning and Comics 6-8 yr olds, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Learning Theater Studio 9 - 12 yr olds, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

TEEN CLASSES

Acting & Improv, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

ADULT CLASSES

Playwriting Workshop, 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

TUESDAYS (Sept 15 - Nov 3)

YOUTH CLASSES

I Love Art! 6 - 8 yr olds, 4:00 pm -5:00 pm

I Love Art! 9 - 12 yr olds, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Pitch Dark Radio 10 - 14 yr olds, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm (Two day class also on Wednesdays), 5:00 pm -6:00 pm

TEEN CLASSES

Musical Theater Training, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

ADULT CLASSES

Planet Art for Adults 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dance Through the Ages 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

WEDNESDAYS (Sept 16 - Nov 4)

YOUTH CLASSES

Creative Movement 4-5 yr olds , 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pitch Dark Radio 10 - 14 yr olds, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Group Voice Lessons 10 - 14 yr olds, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

ADULT CLASSES

Acting & Improv for Adults, 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

THURSDAYS (Sept 17 - Nov 5)

YOUTH CLASSES

Cartooning and Comics 9 - 12 yr olds, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Costume Creations for 10 - 14 yr olds, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

TEEN CLASSES

Fringe Theater Madness, 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

ADULT CLASSES

Dance for Actors 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

For Tickets and further details about Creative Cauldron's Fall Classes go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.

