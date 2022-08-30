City Winery Boston Announces COME TOGETHER – A NIGHT OF BEATLES MAGIC, MYSTERY, & HISTORY

Legendary Boston radio personality and Beatle historian Cha-Chi Loprete has teamed up with award-winning magician John Logan to create Come Together: A Night of Beatles Magic, Mystery & History at City Winery Boston on Monday, September 12 - which was 58 years to the night The Beatles performed at the Boston Garden in 1964.

The evening will be a Magical History Tour for fans eager to learn more about how rock's most iconic band changed the world. This multimedia experience includes Logan's innovative Beatles inspired magic, in addition to stories and images from the night the Beatles performed at the Boston Garden in 1964. The Fab Four festivities also include an opportunity for patrons to prove they aren't fools on the hill with trivia challenges and prizes including original Beatles vinyl courtesy of Cheap Thrills Music & More of Dedham MA, Red Sox tickets, and other great gems.

Cha-Chi Loprete is a first-generation Beatles fan and longtime host of Breakfast with The Beatles radio broadcast heard weekly in three New England States and around the world! In his forty years in broadcasting, Loprete has interviewed Paul, George, and Ringo many times as well as historic figures from The Beatles' inner circle and beyond, including George Martin, Pete Best, Yoko Ono, Peter Asher, and many others. Loprete also hosted and narrated 5 sold-out Beatle inspired performances with the world-renowned Boston Pops Orchestra and hosts the popular podcast "Get Back to The Beatles with Cha-Chi Loprete!"

John Logan is an international keynote speaker and award-winning magician who received a standing ovation on America's Got Talent. He's the producer and host of the popular Magic with The Beatles show, which blends magic, stories, audience interaction, and media to share how The Beatles created some of history's most magical and iconic moments. In addition, he's also the founder of the Impossible is Just a Word program where he presents at leadership conferences to help executives learn more about perception, innovation, and teamwork. The media also nicknamed John the "Team Magician" for the New England Patriots where millions of people would watch him perform for the players every week on social media. As an on-air personality and entrepreneur, he's been featured at TEDx, in Forbes, on ABC News, NBC, and ESPN, and can be seen at clubs, theaters, and conferences across the country.

Come Together - A Night of Beatles Magic, Mystery & History at City Winery Boston takes place Monday September 12, Doors will open at 5:00 PM, Show at 6:30 PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.