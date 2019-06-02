City Of Fairfax Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

City of Fairfax Theatre Company's tenth season continues in July 2019 with the production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, co-produced by Truro Anglican Church. The production will open July 19 and run through July 27 at Lanier Middle School.

The cast will be led by Maura Lacy as Belle and James Myers as Beast. Lacy and Myers will be joined by Amanda Jones as Mrs. Potts, Andy Shaw as Cogsworth, Joshua Poole as Lumiere and Jake Lefler as Gaston.

Beauty and the Beast tells the story of an arrogant prince who is cursed by an enchantress, turning him into a terrifying Beast until he can learn to love and be loved in return. When Belle, a young and intelligent woman, Belle, comes to the castle after her father is taken captive by the Beast. After trading places with her father to ensure his freedom, Belle, with the help of the others in the castle who have been enchanted, begins to lure the cold and isolated Beast out of his shell.

"We had over 150 people audition and were able to put together our largest cast ever of more than 45 actors. I'm proud that our cast represents people of all ages from our community, and a great mix of CFTC veterans as well as actors who have never been in one of our productions before" says Amanda Herman, the Artistic Director of CFTC as well as the director for Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets may be purchased online at CFTC's website, www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org.





