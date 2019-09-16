Chamberlayne ActorsTheatre Presents ART OF MURDER By Joe DiPietro

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre presents ART OF MURDER by Joe DiPietro and directed by Zachary Owen, opening Friday, September 27 and running through October 12, 2019.

In a remote estate in the countryside of Connecticut, Jack Brooks, one of the most accomplished and eccentric painters of his generation, awaits the imminent arrival of his art dealer. But the visit is not a standard one, for Jack feels wronged, and he is intending to kill the man. As Jack lays out his intentions for the evening, his wife, Annie, calmly paints. She is reluctant to go along with the plan, until Jack's threat of violence convinces her otherwise. Harried and annoyed, Vincent, Jack's flamboyant art dealer, arrives. Will Jack carry out his plan of murder? Will Annie help him? Or is something else going on?

ART OF MURDER will feature Jack Brooks: Aaron Willoughby, Annie Brooks: Emily Turner, Vincent Cummings: D.C. Hopkins, Kate: Charlotte Topp.

Order tickets on-line at www.cattheatre.com. For more information, call 804-262-9760. Chamberlayne Actors Theatre is located at 319 N. Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Virginia 23227.





