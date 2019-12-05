Chamberlayne Actors Theatre Presents THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre presents the second show of their 56th Season THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten, playing December 6 - 21, 2019. Order tickets on-line at www.cattheatre.com. For more information, call 804-262-9760.

Three feisty and fun-loving women have supported and cheered one another through life's highs and lows through the years. And they really need each other now as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man. These women's lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants-especially them!

Cast

FANNY: Rebekah Spence

WILLA: Pamela Bradley

JEF: Annie Zannetti

EVERYONE ELSE: Kathy Northrop Parker

Creatives

Co-Producer: Kelly St. Clair

Co-Producer: Sandra Clayton

Director: Amy Berlin

Stage Manager: Christy Hudson

Assistant Stage Manager: Audrey Sparrow

Costumes: Jen Krisch

Set Design: Joe Bly

Lighting Design: Alleigh Scantling

Sound Design: Greg Sparrow

Props Master: Jim Scott

Board Operator: Camden Sparrow





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You