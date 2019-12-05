Chamberlayne Actors Theatre Presents THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE
Chamberlayne Actors Theatre presents the second show of their 56th Season THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten, playing December 6 - 21, 2019. Order tickets on-line at www.cattheatre.com. For more information, call 804-262-9760.
Three feisty and fun-loving women have supported and cheered one another through life's highs and lows through the years. And they really need each other now as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her 60th birthday while Willa is so stressed out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man. These women's lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions nobody wants-especially them!
Cast
FANNY: Rebekah Spence
WILLA: Pamela Bradley
JEF: Annie Zannetti
EVERYONE ELSE: Kathy Northrop Parker
Creatives
Co-Producer: Kelly St. Clair
Co-Producer: Sandra Clayton
Director: Amy Berlin
Stage Manager: Christy Hudson
Assistant Stage Manager: Audrey Sparrow
Costumes: Jen Krisch
Set Design: Joe Bly
Lighting Design: Alleigh Scantling
Sound Design: Greg Sparrow
Props Master: Jim Scott
Board Operator: Camden Sparrow