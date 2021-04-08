COMEDY OF ERRORS Announced at Virginia Stage Company

Virginia Stage Company's Public Works Virginia will present Comedy of Errors to public outdoor playing spaces across Hampton Roads. This zany and unexpected adaptation of Shakespeare's play, adapted by Ryan Clemens (A Christmas Carol, Meet Mark Twain) and directed by Steve Pacek (The Legend of Georgia McBride) goes beyond the schtick to play with the concept of family and the power of belonging.

The tour will be presented in public parks, outdoor venues, and The Wells Theatre weekends during May, 2021. Check out vastage.org or our Facebook page for tour schedule updates, and RSVP to your performance here.

The Education Department of Virginia Stage Company had just launched a 2020 tour of Comedy of Errors intended for student audiences just as the COVID-19 global pandemic hit. Around the same time, Steve Pacek was starring in Virginia Stage Company's comedic hit The Legend of Georgia McBride. Both productions were forced to shut down mid-run. Now, the show has new life thanks to several community partners and outdoor venues.

"Seeing local professional actors alongside emerging artists from our Public Works program is exciting!" says Director of Public Works, Patrick Mullins. "We are very proud of our work with Access Virginia and Armed Services Arts Partnerships that allows us to introduce exciting new talent to the region."

Steven Pacek returns to Virginia Stage Company to direct this new adaptation of the Shakespeare comedy. "What a delight it has been to get back to working with fellow artists and story-tellers." says Pacek, "And what a story we get to tell! Our collective spirits have all been craving to be able to do what we love to to do, and this Comedy (of Errors) 'Shakespeare-in-the-Park style' is the perfect way to do it! We hope to tickle some socially distant funny bones this May and bring some laughter back to the world."

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, normally serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Since the shutdown in March, 2020, the Stage Company has pivoted to online content and has shared over 7,000 hours of free virtual content that has served more than 13,000 participants across the country. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."