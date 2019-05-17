Brothers Osborne To Perform July 18th At After Hours Concert Series In Fredericksburg

After Hours Concerts Series announced that Brothers Osborne will play at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater in Fredericksburg, VA on Thursday, July 18th. Tucker Beathard opens the show. Tickets went on sale earlier today at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only.

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father's shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a twang-and-crunch duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

The singer/songwriter siblings recently earned back-to-back ACM Vocal Duo of the Year Awards along with ACM Music Video of the Year for their Top 10, GRAMMY-nominated single, "It Ain't My Fault." The award-winning video also stands as the current CMA Music Video of the Year. Brothers Osborne also currently reigns as the two-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year. Brothers Osborne's debut album PAWN SHOP was released January 2016 and was recently certified Gold by the RIAA. PAWN SHOP features three GRAMMY-nominated tracks including "It Ain't My Fault," the Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit "Stay A Little Longer," as well as Top 25 hit "21 Summer." They just released their sophomore album, PORT SAINT JOE, in April and had a recent hit with the single "Shoot Me Straight". Their new single, "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" is currently at radio.

After Hours Concert Series has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Tickets for Tesla on June 8th, Kip Moore on June 28th, Jamey Johnson on June 30th, Lady Antebellum July 6th, Kool & The Gang August 3rd, Joe Nichols and Rodney Atkins on September 8th and Cole Swindell on September 13th are on sale now. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.

Tickets for Brothers Osborne with Tucker Beathard on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at After Hours Concert Series go on sale at www.AfterHoursConcertSeries.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Show starts at 7:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concert Series is located at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 8030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA.

About After Hours Concert Series

After Hours Concert Series is a foundation driven concert series with all net proceeds going to The American Constitution Spirit Foundation's National Constitution Plaque Initiative, dedicated to placing the bronze original replicas of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in educational institutions in local communities and across the country. For more information on the National Constitution Plaque initiative, visit www.plaqueinitiative.org.





