Barter Theatre Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Apr. 15, 2019  

Now playing at Barter Stage II, Shakespeare's greatest comedy, TWELFTH NIGHT. Starring Barter favorites: Tricia Matthews, Nicholas Piper, Mary Lucy Bivins, Sean Maximo Campos, and MORE!

Love triangles galore and mistaken identity a-plenty, Shakespeare didn't leave out a single laugh in one of his greatest comedies. We've set about some revels as we watch these brilliant characters flounder through love, heartbreak, and a prank or two! These fools and lovers are sure to bring a smile to anyone's face.

Barter Theatre wants to make sure that Shakespeare is accessible to everyone. It shouldn't feel scary or fancy, so we want you to sit back, relax, and laugh with us. TWELFTH NIGHT promises undeniable laughter and unforgettable scheming.

Tickets start at just $20. Book your seats now at www.bartertheatre.com or you can call our box office at 276-628-3991.

TWELFTH NIGHT is made possible by the generosity of Spectrum Reach, NEA Arts Midwest Shakespeare In American Communities and the friends of Mitch Link. Thank you to our sponsors!

Barter Theatre, the nation's longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the state theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.



