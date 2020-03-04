BWW Review: THE REVOLUTIONISTS at TheatreLAB Is a Stunning Womanifesto

There's an excellent match of play, director and actors happening at TheatreLAB. Lauren Gunderson's "The Revolutionists" is about art and power and four women in Paris during the Reign of Terror.

Gunderson, the most-produced living playwright in the U.S., tends to focus on female historical figures. In this case, three of the four were real women who lived during the French Revolution. Olympe de Gouges, a playwright who wrote a manifesto, "Declaration of the Rights of Woman and the Female Citizen," is the central character. A gifted wordsmith-and, obviously, a feminist-she is sought by others who want her to write for them.

Maggie Roop plays de Gouges with self-aware swagger. Gunderson has created her as a quick-thinking creative, maybe a little self-aggrandizing, but bold and funny. Roop has all the attributes needed for this role, and she brings it off smashingly.

Into her study comes Gunderson's creation Marianne Angelle, an old friend who is working as a spy and agitating to gain rights for the French Caribbean colonies. Katrinah Carol Lewis, who has given many wonderful performances, truly astonishes in this role, so human, so sexy, so strong, so brave.

Then there's Charlotte Corday, the young assassin-to-be of journalist Jean-Paul Marat. "I wish I was that young and angry," de Gouges says of Corday. Lydia Hynes is sharp and real in the role, playing it young and vulnerable, but with a steely resolve.

Finally, there's the bewigged and beribboned Marie Antoinette, a sort of real housewife of Versailles who is also, in Gunderson's amazing characterization, a fully realized person who is starting to get a clue about her place in post-Revolution France. The hilarious Maggie Bavolack plays her with a dim puppy-like enthusiasm that is sometimes slashed open by truth and sisterhood. It's quite a performance.

"We deserve to be our own heroes," de Gouges tells the others.

"Who are the real heroes?" Corday asks her.

"We are, if I'm writing it."

With comedy in the first act and a more serious second act, Gunderson examines art, power and sisterhood through these passionate women.

Not surprisingly, Chelsea Burke is the director who has made this so funny, penetrating, and affecting. Burke has a resume filled with penetrating plays and great roles for women. Under her guidance, the movement is lively and the timing is perfect. There's a guillotine-themed set by Dasia Gregg and there are terrific costumes by Ruth Hedberg (I loved de Gouges's robin's-egg-blue pumps). Kelsey Cordrey's sound design works well, but Michael Jarrett's super-bright lights were a little painful for the close-in audience.

For Women's History Month, for the Acts of Faith Festival, and for theatrical fireworks, this is an ideal production.

"The Revolutionists" at TheatreLAB, 300 E. Broad St., through March 21

Tickets: $30 (discounts for students, teachers, seniors, RVAOS members)

Info: theatrelabrva.org or (804) 506-3533

Photo credit: Tom Topinka





