ArtsFairfax Invests Over $590,000 In Local Arts And Culture Nonprofits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ArtsFairfax is proud to fund 58 local arts and culture organizations to support outstanding arts experiences in Fairfax, an increase of eight additional organizations when compared to last year. FY25 Operating Support Grantees represent all arts disciplines and all nine magisterial districts in Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church.

As the nonprofit's largest grant program, Operating Support Grants provide critical funding for the basic operation of vital programs, performances, arts education, and services to residents of Northern Virginia. While ArtsFairfax saw a 20% increase in total requested funds, the available funding for this grant category remained flat from FY24 to FY25.

“Arts and culture vibrancy in Fairfax is growing year over year. For FY25, we saw a 16% increase in new applicants and a 20% increase in total requested funds. One of our goals at ArtsFairfax is to diversify our resources and increase our grants funding so that all the creative work in this community can be fully realized,” says Stuart Holt, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.

FY25 ArtsFairfax Operating Support Grants by the Numbers

$591,900 awarded to 58 organizations

81% female leadership

28% BIPOC leadership

24% veteran leadership

Half of the recipients are considered small businesses with budgets under $100,000. As instituted last fiscal year, the minimum eligible budget remains at $5,000 to allow more organizations to apply.

Applications are reviewed and scored by an independent grant panel comprised of local professionals with expertise in various arts disciplines, knowledge of arts management, and/or knowledge of the Fairfax community. To ensure transparency of ArtsFairfax grantmaking practices, all panel reviews are made accessible to the applicants and general public.

For more details, visit ArtsFairfax.org/operating-support-grants/

About ArtsFairfax

ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Dedicated to the belief that arts are essential to a thriving community, the ArtsFairfax mission is to expand support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for the more than 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering informational, financial, and programmatic services, ArtsFairfax promotes the role of arts and culture to deepen social engagement, create a sense of place, and fuel economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) since 1964, ArtsFairfax provides these services to all who contribute to and experience arts in Fairfax County, and is funded in part by the County, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.

Comments