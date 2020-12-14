Altria Theater Undergoes Renovations While Being Shut Down Due to the Pandemic

The Altria Theater has taken its time being closed due to the pandemic to complete some renovations, Richmond Biz Sense reports.

"When the pandemic occurred, we were able to accelerate the work that needed to be done within the theater," said Tim Miller, director of sales and marketing for ASM Richmond. "We can't do anything anyways; we might as well take advantage of this opportunity to get this done more quickly and more efficiently."

The theater is getting a new coat of paint and upgrades to its HVAC system. This comes after the theater was renovated from 2012-2014 in a $63 million endeavor. At that time, work was done on the facade, restrooms, parlors, and seats, as well as the back-of-house areas and administrative offices; and modernize the theater's audio-visual and lighting systems.

"We haven't been able to have a show of any kind in Altria Theater since the pandemic occurred," Miller said. "As with everything, it's a very fluid situation."

Miller noted that there is a show currently planned for 2021, but there is no definitive timeline for when they will return to normal.

