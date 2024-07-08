After Hours Karaoke at Lost Generation Brewing Company Starts This Friday Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audiences are invited to come sing their heart out at the open sign-up karaoke at Lost Generation Brewing Company, located at 327 S St NE, Washington DC 20002, the SECOND Friday of every month from 8pm to 11pm.

The first ever edition is this Friday, July 12th at 8:00pm, hosted by Christian Hunt.

"Song of the Night" wins $75 off their team's tab! Not only that, Lost Generation will have $5 Shift beers, and there will be food from some of the DC area's best vendors.

It is free to sing, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com

Comments