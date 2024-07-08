After Hours Karaoke at Lost Generation Brewing Company Starts This Friday Night

The first ever edition is this Friday, July 12th at 8:00pm.

Audiences are invited to come sing their heart out at the open sign-up karaoke at Lost Generation Brewing Company, located at 327 S St NE, Washington DC 20002, the SECOND Friday of every month from 8pm to 11pm.

The first ever edition is this Friday, July 12th at 8:00pm, hosted by Christian Hunt.

"Song of the Night" wins $75 off their team's tab! Not only that, Lost Generation will have $5 Shift beers, and there will be food from some of the DC area's best vendors.

It is free to sing, and seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

For questions and information, email  capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com



