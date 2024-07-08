After Hours Concert Series Adds KC and The Sunshine Band and Clint Black to 2024 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two new shows have been added to the 2024 concert season at After Hours Concert Series. KC and The Sunshine Band on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia and Clint Black on Thursday October 3, 2024 at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for both shows through July 18th, while supplies last.

KC and The Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and The Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music. Today, KC and The Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America. This year KC will celebrate 50 years of entertaining us, writing songs, and performing around the world and has no intention of stopping.

Country icon Clint Black, one of the truest traditionalists in music over the last three decades, will celebrate the 35th anniversary of his debut album, Killin’ Time, on tour in 2024. For the first time ever, he’ll play the groundbreaking record live start to finish followed by more of his legendary hits. A true triple threat singer/guitarist/songwriter, Black has sold more than twenty million records, written and recorded twenty-two #1 singles, and has been awarded nearly two-dozen gold and platinum awards, a GRAMMY, and numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and has been honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Nashville Walk of Fame. His musical style encompasses traditional country, honky-tonk and Western swing. From the beginning, Black’s biggest influences were Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and especially Merle Haggard, to whom his smooth baritone voice was initially compared.

After Hours Insiders Club Memberships and General Admission Season Passes for the 2024 season are on sale now. Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season Passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com and chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Jamey Johnson on July 12th, Upchurch on July 25th, Shinedown on August 2nd, Alabama on August 10th, Cole Swindell on August 17th, K95 Countryfest with Chris Young on August 24th, and K95 Countryfest with Travis Tritt on August 25th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, VA.

Tickets are on sale now for RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES on July 13th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Aaron Lewis on August 16th, and Tracy Lawrence on August 29th at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours in Midlothian, VA.

Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the After Hours Concert Series 2024 season.

Tickets for KC and The Sunshine Band on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell and Clint Black on Thursday, October 3, 2024 at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours in Midlothian go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com and chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. These events are rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047. SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.

