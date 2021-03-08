1st Stage Announces Session Three Of The Virtual Classroom

1st Stage has announced the launch of Session Three of its wildly successful Virtual Classroom, with four new theatre education courses taught by experts in the field. The registration deadline is March 11, and classes begin on March 15! Register today at www.1ststage.org.

Trained performer, teaching artist, and 1st Stage Director of Engagement, Heidi Fortune Picker will be teaching "Improvisation" for adults. This class will introduce students to basic principles of improvisation. It will focus on concepts such as "Yes, and..." and building on a story as well as activities to help students let go of their inner critic and rediscover play.

For Session Three, 1st Stage has announced that award-winning playwright and 1st Stage family member, E. M. Lewis (The Gun Show, Now Comes The Night) will be teaching "Playwriting Fundamentals" for adults. This fast-paced class will introduce students to the basics of play writing: idea generation, dramatic action, character, and dialogue development.

1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes will be teaching "Drama Games" for children ages 5 through 8. This course will introduce the young student to basic acting skills through games, activities, and exercises.

1st Stage Director of Engagement Heidi Fortune Picker will be teaching "Improvisation" for middle and high schoolers. This class will introduce students to basic principles of improvisation. It will focus on concepts such as "Yes, and..." and building on a story as well as activities to help students let go of their inner critic and rediscover play.

Learn more at www.1ststage.org.