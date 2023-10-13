1st Stage Announces QUILTERS, A Moving Musical By Molly Newman And Barbara Damashek

Set on the American frontier, this moving musical tells the story of a group of women who come together to create a quilt that reflects their shared history, struggles, and triumphs. The story blends a series of interrelated scenes into a rich mosaic which captures the sweep and beauty, the terror and joy, the harsh challenges and abiding rewards of frontier life. With soaring harmonies, touching monologues, and stunning choreography, Quilters is a musical experience unlike any other.

The 1st Stage production of Quilters features Liz Weber, Ezinne Elele (previously seen in Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee), Patricia Hurley, Kalen Robinson, O'Malley Steuerman, Maggie Walker, and Abigail Weinel. The production is directed by 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director, Deidra LaWan Starnes.

The design team includes: choreography by Pauline Lamb, music direction by Jake Null, scenic design by Sarah Beth Hall, lighting design by Min Joo Kim, sound design by Kevin Alexander, costume design by Cidney Forkpah, props design by Rooster Skylar Sultan, and intimacy coordination by Lorraine Ressegger.

Quilters will run at 1st Stage from December 7-24, 2023 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Editors: Press performances are Saturday, December 9 at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 10 at 2pm. Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststage.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $35 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately two-hours with one intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check Click Here for the schedule.