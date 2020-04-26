VIDEO: Inbal Megiddo and Paul Altomari Perform on Wellington Balcony During Lockdown

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Classical musicians, Inbal Megiddo and Paul Altomaria?? took to their balcony to perform for their neighbors during the lockdown.

Both Megiddo and Altomari work for the New Zealand School of Music, Megiddo as the cello lecturer and Altomari as School Manager, according to Stuff.

Before the health crisis, Megiddo had concerts scheduled in China and Japan. In lieu of those performances, she took to her balcony!

"We thought it would be a nice idea to share a little bit of music," she said. "We miss the interaction, and everyone else does too."

Watch the video on Stuff.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You