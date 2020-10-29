VIDEO: Auckland MC JessB Shares Stirring 'Bullseye' Video

Following the recent release of her highly praised 3 Nights In Amsterdam mixtape.

Following the recent release of her highly praised 3 Nights In Amsterdam mixtape, Auckland-based rapper and 2019 MTV EMA winner JessB today shares a new video for single "Bullseye," out now via The Orchard.

"Bullseye" opens 3 Nights In Amsterdam with plucked notes laid over a sped-up Afro-Trap-style rhythm in an instantly memorable hook. "Do your dance, if you know you something", is the invitational line from JessB between fast-paced and fiery verses. Today's visual accompaniment, conceived by directing duo Connie Cash (Shaquille Wasasala and Paloma Schneideman), matches the song with unbridled energy and mystique. We see JessB sprinting at pace through a sparse forest, tall spindly trees surrounding her. Strong and stoic, JessB suggests she's running with intent to find someone or something, to which one can only view the cinematically impressive video to find out.

On the making of the video, JessB shares: "This music video was conceptualized by myself and Connie Cash, who are a directing duo comprised of two of my good friends Shaquille Wasasala, aka Half Queen (my DJ) and Paloma Schneideman. It was a huge team effort to pull the shoot day together with a small budget, and we think we did a great job of creating a high energy music video to match the song, but with an unusual or unexpected angle compared to what might have been expected."

As one of New Zealand's brightest exports, JessB's 3 Nights In Amsterdam has propelled her rising status even higher. Mastering new sonic landscapes and styles, pulling from dancehall, reggaeton, garage and electronic influences amid her trademark sass-leaning rhymes and hip-hop flavor, the six-track collection has become a deluxe demonstration of rap and unwavering energy. Earning adoration from radio and tastemakers alike, JessB's infectious fierceness and inclusive verses are unrivaled, her hype-inducing confidence akin to a contemporary Missy Elliot.

