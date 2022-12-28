Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Are on Sale For HAMILTON in New Zealand

Performances are set to run Friday 26 May 2023 - Sunday 11 June 2023.

Dec. 28, 2022  

HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023. Performances are set to run Friday 26 May 2023 - Sunday 11 June 2023.

The Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prizewinning production will begin its first ever international tour in Aotearoa, direct from a stellar run across Australia.

"Australia has embraced Hamilton with an enthusiasm we could never have imagined," Hamilton Producer Jeffrey Seller said. "Now it is time for our sensational Australian cast to continue their success in the southern hemisphere when the show premieres in New Zealand."

"After the huge success Hamilton enjoyed in Australia it is only natural that we should now turn our attention to our friends in New Zealand and share this incredible production which is musical theatre at its most innovative, original and transformative best," Hamilton's Australasian producer Michael Cassel said.

The New Zealand engagement is presented at Spark Arena by TEG live with tickets on sale now through Ticketmaster.

HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim. The show has won Tony® , Grammy® , and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

Scenic design is by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.





