Tash Sultana to Launch Australia & New Zealand Tour

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MG Live and Frontier Touring have announced the return of Tash Sultana, one of Australia's most influential and internationally acclaimed artists, for a seven-date tour of Australia and New Zealand throughout April and May 2027.

With an extraordinary five-octave vocal range, a signature self-taught custom designed looping style and the ability to play more than 20 instruments, Tash Sultana has spent the past decade building an extraordinary career entirely on their own terms. From busking on the streets of Melbourne to commanding some of the world's biggest stages, Tash has amassed billions of global streams, sold more than a million tickets worldwide, headlined major international festivals and sold-out iconic venues across the globe.

Now, Tash Sultana ushers in a new era with brand-new music and an all-new live show. Returning to Australia and New Zealand in April and May 2027, the tour will visit Auckland and Wellington, before continuing through Thirroul, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Frontier Members can access their presale from Monday 28 September, 12noon local time before tickets go on sale to the public from Tuesday 29 September, 1pm local time. Tickets and tour information are available via frontiertouring.com/tashsultana.

Tash is entering an ambitious new era. With newly appointed global management and agency partners, alongside a global priority recording deal with BMG, this next chapter sees the release of a highly anticipated new album, led by a series of new singles, including the brand new track, 'Something In The Water' (out now via BMG Australia). 'Something In The Water' sits right in the pocket Tash Sultana built their name on. Warm guitar, a groove that takes its time, and vocals that move from velvet-smooth to full power. It's the kind of sonic alchemy Tash has always made alone, and the back half stretches out and lets the playing do the talking.

Tash discusses the new single, 'For a little while, I lost my way. I had to step back, strip everything away and find the road home to myself. Over the past year and a half, my life has changed in ways I never could have imagined. Now, I'm turning the page and letting go of everything that no longer belongs to me - old relationships, former versions of myself, the image of who I thought I had to be, and the direction I thought my career should take. The past is the past. This is the sound of releasing it - and stepping into whatever comes next.'

A multi-award-winning, Gold and Platinum-selling artist, Tash has received widespread recognition and numerous prestigious awards and nominations throughout their career, both in Australia and internationally. Their groundbreaking live performance videos have reached hundreds of millions of viewers and remain some of the most watched of their kind on YouTube.

Throughout their career, Tash has worked and collaborated with an extraordinary range of artists, including Snoop Dogg, Anderson. Paak, The Free Nationals, Teddy Swims, Tayla Parx, The Chainsmokers, Bonobo, FLETCHER, Milky Chance, Matt Corby, Chiiild, Josh Cashman, Pierce Brothers, John Summit, City and Colour, SIX60 and L.A.B.

Along the way, Tash has broken attendance records—including at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, and achieved remarkable sell-out times, including selling out the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado USA in just five minutes three times.

Tour Dates

Friday 23 April — Powerstation | Auckland, NZ — 18+ — ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday 25 April — Meow Nui | Wellington, NZ — 18+ — ticketek.co.nz

Saturday 1 May — Anita's Theatre | Thirroul, NSW — Lic. All Ages — ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 4 May — Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW — Lic. All Ages — ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 May — Forum | Melbourne, VIC — 18+ — ticketek.com.au

Monday 10 May — Hindley St Music Hall | Adelaide, SA — Lic. All Ages — moshtix.com.au

Thursday 13 May — Astor Theatre | Perth, WA — Lic. All Ages — ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.

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