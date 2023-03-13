SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Week
Performances run 15-18 March.
An Australian national treasure, Bangarra is one of the most respected First Nations companies on the planet.
SandSong is a powerful, deeply moving story, drawing on stories, knowledge and memories of past to create a new narrative for Indigenous futures.
Created in consultation with Wangkatjungka/Walmajarri Elders from the Kimberley and Great Sandy Desert regions, it presents a story of resilience and connection that is both specific and widely resonant - an ambitious, adroitly executed performance that equally "celebrates" and "pulls no punches" (Limelight).
This work honours the legacy of Ningali Josie Lawford-Wolf (1967-2019) and her family - past, present and future.
Performances run 15-18 March.
Related Stories View More New Zealand Stories