SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Week

Performances run 15-18 March.

Mar. 13, 2023  
An Australian national treasure, Bangarra is one of the most respected First Nations companies on the planet.

SandSong is a powerful, deeply moving story, drawing on stories, knowledge and memories of past to create a new narrative for Indigenous futures.

Created in consultation with Wangkatjungka/Walmajarri Elders from the Kimberley and Great Sandy Desert regions, it presents a story of resilience and connection that is both specific and widely resonant - an ambitious, adroitly executed performance that equally "celebrates" and "pulls no punches" (Limelight).

This work honours the legacy of Ningali Josie Lawford-Wolf (1967-2019) and her family - past, present and future.

Performances run 15-18 March.




Review: HOME, IM DARLING by Laura Wade at Howick Little Theatre Photo
Review: HOME, I'M DARLING by Laura Wade at Howick Little Theatre
What did our critic think of HOME, I'M DARLING at Howick Little Theatre? Imaginatively directed with an eye for detail by Carleena Walsh, this award-winning play is thought-provoking and effectively executed by a very talented cast and creative team. Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the play was first performed in 2018 by A Theatr Clwyd and the National Theatre, London. But don't be fooled by its comic disguise, this is a play which will not only entertain, it will also make you think.
Review: THE HEART BREAK CHOIR at ASB Waterfront Theatre Photo
Review: THE HEART BREAK CHOIR at ASB Waterfront Theatre
Auckland Theatre Company has begun its 30th anniversary year with a heartwarming play with all the great elements of top-class entertainment underpinned by deeper more gripping issues of trauma, loss, healing and the strength of community.
Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund Photo
Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund
MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE is coming to at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund. Written and directed by Tanya Wheeler, this is her third play and it is debuting at The Pumphouse March 22-26.
Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre Photo
Review: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre
What did our critic think of 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre?

