Review: NOISES OFF at Papakura Theatre Company

Noises off is about a brilliantly farcical play called Nothing On within a play; complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, passionate affairs, out-of-control egos and a bottle of booze.

Act one gives us the play, act two gives us the backstage antics of the chaotic cast and act three gives us the almost fallen apart version of the play.

With excellent comedic timing, a brilliant cast - and crew! - and loads of sardines, Papakura Theatre Company's production of this demanding but hilarious piece is most certainly not to be missed.

The level of work that each and every person involved has put into this show is clearly mind blowing. Director Anthony Whitehouse has directed shows all over the country, but what a treat to see his skilled work come to life on the PTC stage!

Each and every cast member played their roles to perfection, bringing the audience a truly believable performance. It would be wrong to single out any one of this talented cast as they all really shone in their roles. They were all serious, then hilarious, then seriously hilarious and had the audience laughing right from the start. They slip from their character to their character's character and back again impeccably and with precision.

A huge shout out must go to the set team. Papakura Theatre Company is renowned for their sets, and I have seen the set team in action myself. From tea and biscuits a couple of nights a week to construction of (in this case) one of the most complex and well choreographed sets I think I've seen, this show would be nothing without the top notch set it demands - and PTC delivered.

With props so perfectly yet seemingly imperfectly placed, superb costuming and sheets hurriedly draped and lighting that cleverly depicts both on stage and backstage areas, Papakura Theatre has cleverly depicted the "magic of theatre". There really is no other description more fitting. And sit tight - you even get to see some of that magic happen right before your very eyes!

It was great for me to see familiar faces in these roles, and reading of their passion for the arts - and this very production - in the program was both exciting and humbling. The professionalism that Papakura Theatre Company brings guarantees you the superior level of entertainment that we have come to expect from the whole team at PTC.

Well done on a superb production of Noises Off! Top marks!

Get along to see it! It's about doors and sardines. Getting on, getting off, Getting the sardines on, getting the sardines off. That's farce, That's the theatre. That's life!