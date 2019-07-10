INDY JONES Comes To Seattle Public Theater Next Month

From the comedy writers who have had Seattle in stitches for decades and the creators of last year's sell-out super hit A Very Die Hard Christmas, comes a new adaption Indy Jones and the Raiders of the Last Temple of the Doomed Ark. Sketch writers from critically acclaimed troupe ?The Habit have teamed up with Seattle Public Theater to create a new musical comedy that is sure to bring a blockbuster to the shores of Green Lake this summer. Tickets are on sale now and performances are to be held at the Bathhouse Theatre August 15 - September 15, 2019.

"The Habit loves riffing on 80s films and pop culture," said director Mark Siano. "We were looking for something that inspired our writing team, and the classic Indiana Jones movies hit the spot."

The story is a mashup of the original trilogy (Indy Jones dutifully denies that the Crystal Skull ever happened) with the original film at the thematic center and then peppered with memorable scenes from the second and third films. Indy Jones weaves together jokes, songs, and commentary into a fun night of escapism played out live onstage. Follow Indy Jones and Marion Ravenwood in a race to save humanity from a seemingly unstoppable war machine. They must find and secure the sacred and powerful Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis turn it into a weapon of mass destruction.

THEATRICAL CREDITS: Director: Mark Siano Playwrights: Jeff Schell, Ryan Dobosh, and The Habit Musical Director: John Kranz Costume Design: Valerie Snyder Properties: Robin Macartney Lighting Design: Dani Norberg Sound Design: Rob Witmer and Evan Mosher

CAST: Indy: Casey Raiha Marion: Helen Roudhill Boulder: Izzy Schonfeld Belzig + other roles: Brandon Felker Sallah + other roles: Hisam Goueli Piano Nazi: John Kranz Grammar Nazi + other roles: M. Keala Milles Jr. Musgrove + other roles: Gaby Sanchez Samano Belloq + other roles: Mark Siano Noodles + other roles: Sue Slakter Parking Nazi + other roles: Justine Stillwell



For more information visit: SeattlePublicTheater.org





