Blackboard Theatre Collective Presents WAITING IN THE WINGS

Stuff.co has reported that Blackboard Theatre Collective is presenting a new show, combining elements of its shows which were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Blackboard Theatre Collective's latest production, Waiting in the Wings, features material from more than a dozen postponed or cancelled projects, called off due to coronavirus.

Inder, who was going to play Roger Davis in Rent at The Court shared:

"Artists provide not just entertainment and delight to distract from the pain, but help us truly grapple with that pain, understand it further and, hopefully, purge it a little", Inder said.

He shared that Waiting in the Wings was pulled together in about six weeks, and would be performed by actors involved with the original shows.

The cancelled shows include Rent at The Court, Lysander's Aunty, HIR, Chess, Felix the Fearless Dog, Wicked, Worm, and My Fair Lady with Showbiz Christchurch, along with a handful of comedy festival skits.

