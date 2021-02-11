BWW Review: URINETOWN at Centrestage Theatre Company

Urinetown The Musical at Centrestage Theatre

A joyous celebration of Musical Theatre that packs a powerful message!

Urinetown The Musical is a satirical comedy that premiered in 2001, with music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book also by Greg Kotis.

20 years later the show is certainly relevant for these times, satirising, as it does, the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, and municipal politics.

The show also pays cheeky tribute to the genre of musical theatre ; referencing musicals such as The Threepenny Opera, The Cradle Will Rock and Les Misérables, with a touch of Fiddler On The Roof.

From the Opening number the small preview audience was " wowed." The singing and dancing are outstanding and stays that way throughout the whole show. Run Freedom Run is tan absolute 'showstopper'!

Directors Alexandra McKeller & Louise Wilkie, Choreographers Maxell Hutton and Grace Hilliam and Musical Director Karlo Valdez have created an equally balanced production in voice, dance, and storytelling.

The large cast is compelling and, with the show being very much an ensemble piece, they are en masse a Tour De Force. In such a strong cast it is challenging to highlight some above the rest, but special mention should be made of: - Caleb Muller as Bobby Strong - what a voice, Gerard-Luke Malgas as Officer Lockstock, Amanda Burnett as Miss Pennywise, Grace Chisholm as Hope and Little Sally played by Michaela Macfarlane. Riley Druce as Caldwell B Gladwell was convincingly creepy, evil, and rotten to the core. Patrick Cunneen as Mr McQueen impressed in one of the smaller roles.

Equally impressive was the band - a small but perfectly formed group of 5 - Steve Chantry-Taylor - Trombone, Poppy Grant - Double Bass, Grant Kirkpatrick - Drums, Ann Stevens - Reed, Karlo Valdez - Piano.

The season runs from 6th - 20th of February.

Bookings at www.centrestagetheatre.co.nz

Photo credit: Chrisna Swart