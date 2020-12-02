BWW Review: THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES at The Pumphouse Theatre

Enter Your Article Text Here!

Seldom have I felt more proud to be part of the family of Women.

I knew nothing about The Vagina Monologues prior to stepping in suddenly to review it. What little reading I did to prepare did not, ironically, prepare me for this extremely pleasurable and educational experience.

The play, written by Eve Ensler, explores consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, direct and indirect encounters with reproduction, vaginal care, menstrual periods, sex work, and several other topics through the eyes of women with various ages, races, sexualities, and other differences.

In 1996 Charles Isherwood of The New York Times called the play "probably the most important piece of political theatre of the last decade' and in 2018, The New York Times further stated "No recent hour of theatre has had a greater impact worldwide."

It is more usual for the play to be performed by a cast of 3 women, however Director Meg Andrews, has assembled a cast of 12 very fine actresses who weave in and around the individual stories as if in a beautiful seamless dance. Andrews has shown a great sensitivity for the good, the bad and the downright ugly of all things women as they navigate their lives, sexuality, and relationships.

The 12 actresses are from diverse backgrounds, are of various shapes, and ages - fairly representative of the opening night audience.

As funny as it is in parts, it can turn to devastation in a heartbeat and its raw honesty resonated with the entire audience, including the men.

These performers are engaging, delicious and vulnerable.

Congratulations to foolish wit theatre - it is an experience not to be missed.

