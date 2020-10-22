BWW Review: THE SHOWS MUST GO ON at Sky City Theatre

A must attend show!

The Shows Must Go On The Best of Broadway

Presented by The Touring Company Staging Director Stephen Robertson Musical Director Richard Marrett Sky City Theatre 22nd October 2020

Reviewed by Catherine Carr

Dave Spark and Glen Ruske are to be congratulated. Under their respective businesses Pixel and Bouncenz , together with Electro - Tech services and Hang - Up Entertainment, they have not just found a silver lining out from under COVID 19 lockdowns, they've found Gold! This revue style show gives the audience a taste of some 30 plus Musicals sublimely performed by six powerhouse performers from stages around the World. There are so many magical moments throughout the show, from the exquisite solo performances, the thrilling company numbers, the costumes, to the stunning and captivating graphics that support these born and bred kiwi artists. Hayden Tee, Akina Edmonds, Paul Ross, Verity Burgess, Jack Fraser and Emily Burns are a formidable cast.

There are 3 performances left in Auckland, 23rd October at Sky City, 7th November 2.30pm, 7.30pm and several more around the North Island. This is Musical Theatre performances in a revue style at their best and simply not to be missed!

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2020/the-shows-must-go-on

